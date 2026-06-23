Messi now highest goal scorer in FIFA WC, Mbappe close second



Argentina Skipper Lionel Messi Monday June 22, 2026 became the highest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup history with France Captain Kylian Mbappe closely chasing him at second place

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Skipper Lionel Messi Monday June 22, 2026 became the highest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup history with France Captain Kylian Mbappe closely chasing him at second place.

Messi scored a brace playing against Austria in Group J match at Dallas Stadium in United States of America Monday, and surpassed Miroslav Klose’s highest of 16 goals.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Miroslav Klose while talking to the media had said he hoped his record of most goals in FIFA World Cup held by him since 2014 will be broken this tournament.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi equated Klose’s record with a brilliant hat-trick playing against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) in United States on June 16, 2026.

The legendary footballer, who had won the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina in Qatar , scored his 17th and 18th goals Monday to become the highest goal scorer in the football world cup.

Messi's brace Monday also helped Argentina defeat Austria 2-0. Argentina now tops the Group J with 6 points and has reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup Knockout Round.

“Beyond anything I’m so happy for the win. It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what’s ahead”, Messi said after the match.

The goals also extended Messi’s scoring streak to six consecutive World Cup matches except 2010, matching the achievements of France's Just Fontaine and Brazil legend Jairzinho.

Messi scored in 2006 (1 goal), 2014 (4), 2018 (1), 2022 (7), and 2026 (5 goals so far), for a career total of 18 World Cup goals (all-time men's record). He scored 0 goal in 2010.

Messi has now played a FIFA-record 28 World Cup matches and continues to rewrite football history in his sixth appearance at the tournament.

“I’m enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy it with my teammates,” Messi said.

Kylian Mbappe 2nd Highest Goal Scorer

France Captain Kylian Mbappe, who started his 2026 FIFA World Cup journey with 12 goals, scored a brace in the opening match playing against Senegal at New Jersey Stadium last Tuesday.

Mbappe shined again when France took on Iraq in the Group I match played at Philadelphia stadium in the USA Tuesday June 23, 2026. As the game ended, Mbappe added two more goals to his personal tally.

With 16 goals, 27-year-old Mbappe has now equaled German footballer Miroslav Klose’s record, and is now closely chasing Lionel Messi whose tally is 18.

France vs Iraq Tuesday was also Mbappe's 100th international game for his country.

“It's always a pleasure to be able to play on the national team,” Mbappé said at a jam-packed press conference inside the locker room of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

“There's nothing bigger than the national team. One hundred, that's historic. All the more when it's the World Cup”, he added.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 4 goals in 7 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, 8 goals in 7 matches of 2022 Qatar World Cup and 4 goals so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the victory against Iraq, France equals Norway's 6 points in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group I Table. Both the teams have reached the knockout round.

Besides Argentina, France and Norway, the other teams, who have qualified to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Knockout Round so far, are Mexico (Group A), USA (Group D), and Germany (Group E).

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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