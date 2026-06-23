UGEAC Counselling 2026 Schedule, Choice Filling Date Published



The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published the UGEAC 2026 Counselling Schedule along with Choice Filling and Allotment Dates on its official website ‘bceceboard.bihar.gov.in’

UGEAC 2026 Counselling: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published the UGEAC 2026 Counselling Schedule along with Choice Filling and Allotment Dates on its official website ‘bceceboard.bihar.gov.in’.

Students should note that the BCECE had released the UGEAC Merit List 2026 of the students participating in the Bihar Engineering Counselling UGEAC 2026 on June 08, 2026, as per the UGEAC Notification 26-27.

The board however released the UGEAC 2026 Rank card today i.e. Tuesday June 23, 2026.

UGEAC 2026 Choice Filling

Along with the UGEAC Rank Card, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has also published the UGEAC Seat Matrix.

The Seat Matrix is important as it gives details of the available and vacant seats in the colleges affiliated to Bihar State Government.

Candidates are advised to properly study the UGEAC Seat Matrix before proceeding to submit their college choices and preference form.

As per the UGEAC Counselling Schedule, UGEAC 2026 Choice Filling for Bihar Engineering Admission will start on June 26, 2026. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the board will published the UGEAC Round 1 Allotment Result on July 04, 2026.

Steps to Download UGEAC 2026 Rank Card

Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link marked as “Rank Card of UGEAC 2026” under Rank Card section of the Home Page

Enter UGEAC ID and Date of Birth DD/MM/YYY format

Click on the “Show Rank” button to check your UGEAC Rank Card

UGEAC 2026 Counselling Schedule

Publication of Rank Card on Board's Website: 23.06.2026

Seat Matrix posting on website: 23.06.2026

Starting date of Online Choice filling for Seat Allotment: 26.06.2026

Last date of Online Choice filling for seat allotment & locking: 01.07.2026

Publication of Round-1 Seat Allotment Result: 04.07.2026

Downloading of Allotment order (1st Round): 04.07.2026 to 09.07.2026

Documents Verification and Admission (1st Round): 07.07.2026 to 09.07.2026

2nd Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication date: 17.07.2026

Downloading of Allotment order (2nd Round): 17.07.2026 to 21.07.2026

Documents Verification and Admission (2nd Round): 20.07.2026 to 21.07.202

The UGEAC Counselling is done for admission in B.E./B.Tech engineering courses run by government colleges in Bihar along with SGIDT Patna, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Womens Institute of Technology, Navodaya Complex, Kameshwar Nagar, and Darbhanga (Under Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga).

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995.

Apart from Bihar NEET Medical and Engineering Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

[Falak Ather Shazan Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]



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