Maharashtra Launches CAP 2026-27 Portal, Invites Foreign Nationals to Apply

The Maharashtra CET Cell has launched the Central Admission Process 2026-27 (CAP 2026-27) Portal, inviting the Foreign Nationals (FN), NRIs, PIO, CIWGC and Merchant Navy Students to apply.

Maharashtra CAP 2026-27 Portal: The Maharashtra CET Cell has launched the Central Admission Process 2026-27 (CAP 2026-27) Portal, inviting the Foreign Nationals (FN), NRIs, PIO, CIWGC and Merchant Navy Students to apply.

The Maharashtra CET Cell every year launches dedicated website and admission portal for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) in the post HSC courses including Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Hotel Management, Agriculture, Law and Education.

Accordingly, the CET Cell launched the dedicated portal https://cetcell.mahacet.org/cap-_2026-27. But, what is new this year is the admission process for the Foreign Nationals (FN), NRIs, PIO, CIWGC and Merchant Navy students.

The portal has been launched to attract the Foreign Nationals (FN), NRIs, PIO, CIWGC and Merchant Navy students to study in Maharashtra.

All courses that include Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Hotel Management, Agriculture, Law and Education and are available for the Indian students will also be available for Foreign Nationals (FN), NRIs, PIO, CIWGC and Merchant Navy students, the CET Cell said.

Hence, Foreign Nationals (FN), NRIs, PIO, CIWGC and Merchant Navy students who wish to study in Maharashtra should register them using the dedicated website which is now live.

Steps for Registration

Go to the official website: “fn.mahacet.org”

Click on the “Explore Courses” before submitting your application

Click on the “Register” button

Fill the Student Registration form and click on Submit button

Pay the counseling fees to confirm your application

The Foreign Nationals (FN), NRIs, PIO, CIWGC and Merchant Navy students are also advised to study in details the eligibility criteria, fees and details of the colleges before submitting their application.

CAP 2026-27 for Indian Students

The Maharashtra CET Cell has also launched the CAP 2026-27 Portal for the students residing in the state and outside.

The students who wish to pursue higher education in Engineering , Medical, Pharmacy, Hotel Management, Agriculture, Law, Education and other Professional courses will be required to apply online using the portal.

Candidates should note that Centralised Admission Process for Engineering, Hotel Management, Agriculture, Law, Education and other Professional courses will start after the declaration of the MHT CET 2026 result .

The Centralised Admission Process for Medical, Pharmacy, Para-Medical, Nursing and other related courses will begin after the declaration of NEET UG 2026 result.

As the NEET UG 2026 held in May 2026 has been cancelled due to paper leak , and the NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam is scheduled on June 21, 2026, the admission process for Medical, Pharmacy, Para-Medical, Nursing and other related courses will be delayed.

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