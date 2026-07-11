KEAM 2026 Architecture Rank List [Final] Published

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2026 Architecture (B Arch) Final Rank List

KEAM 2026 Rank List: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala has published on its official website ‘cee.kerala.gov.in’ KEAM 2026 Architecture (B Arch) Final Rank List.

Unlike Engineering and Pharmacy, the CEE Kerala does not conduct its own Architecture Entrance Exam. Instead, the CEE Kerala, handles the centralized admission and counseling process using the candidates' national-level NATA score and Class 12 board exam marks.

The CEE Kerala had published the KEAM 2026 B Arch Provisional Rank List yesterday i.e. Friday July 10, 2026. The office had given the candidates time till 11:00 AM July 11, 2026 to submit objection, if any.

Following the analysis of the objections raised, the CEE Kerala released today i.e. Saturday July 11, 2026 the Final Rank List of Architecture (B Arch).

Steps to check KEAM 2026 Architecture Rank List

Go to the official website: " cee.kerala.gov.in "

" Click on "KEAM 2026 - Candidate Portal"

Log in using Application Number, Password and Access Code

Click on the given link to check your KEAM Architecture Rank and Score

How the KEAM Architecture Rank List is prepared

Now KEAM 2026 counselling for admission in Architecture (B Arch) course will be done on the basis of KEAM ranks of the candidates.

The rank list for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) course has been prepared by giving equal weightage to the score obtained in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by the Council of Architecture and to the marks/grades obtained in Qualifying Examination by the candidates as envisaged in clause 9.7.4 (c) of the Prospectus.

The inclusion of a candidate in the rank list does not entitle him/her for admission to the courses unless he/she satisfies all the conditions of eligibility as prescribed in the Prospectus. Candidates will be admitted to the courses only if the academic eligibility conditions as prescribed in the Prospectus under Clause 6.2.3 are fulfilled at the time of admission.

"This will be verified by the college authorities concerned, at the time of admission", the CEE Kerala said.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations had earlier published the KEAM 2026 Engineering and Pharmacy Rank List on its official website. Following the release of the KEAM Engineering Rank List, the CEE Kerala published the KEAM 2026 Engineering First Phase Allotment on July 08, 2026.

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