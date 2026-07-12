UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: When, Where and How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on UGC NET official website 'ugcnet.nta.nic.in' the Answer Keys (Provisional) of UGC NET June 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is releasing on UGC NET official website 'ugcnet.nta.nic.in' the Answer Keys (Provisional) of UGC NET June 2026.

Along with the UGC NET Answer Key, the NTA will also publish the Question Papers and recorded responses of the candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2026 held in June this year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the UGC NET 2026 exam from June 22 to June 30, 2026.

Steps to download UGC NET Answer Sheet and Question Papers

Go to official website: "ugcnet.nta.nic.in" Click on 'View Question Paper and Challenge Provisional Answer Key'. Log in using application number and password or date of birth. Click on the appropriate link to download Question Paper with responses and Answer Sheet.

Candidates may login and click the link to display the UGC NET question papers and candidates responses attempted.

Upon release of the UGC NET Answer Keys, the NTA will give candidates chance to raise objections in case of any error in the official answer key.

UGC NET 2026 Paper Leak

Days after the UGC NET latest edition ended on June 30, 2026, reports surfaced that the UGC NET June 2026 Sociology Paper was leaked and sold before the exams.

According to reports a 100-page PDF, having the question paper setting, which is available only with the NTA, was circulated right before the UGC-NET exam, and sold in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan for INR 2.25 lakh.

Reports claimed that around 90 questions in the PDF matched those from the actual Sociology question paper.

The syndicate selling the UGC NET paper also claimed to provide question papers for upcoming exams like CSIR-NET, HTET, and ADA, the reports said.

About UGC NET

The NTA has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted UGC – NET June 2026 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET Result will be declared tentatively a week after the release of the answer key. Before announcing the result, the NTA will publish UGC NET 2026 Final Answer Key.

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