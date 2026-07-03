Maharashtra 11th FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Allotment Today, Check Here



School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is releasing on its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' today i.e. Friday July 03, 2026 Special CAP Round 1 Allotment List of the students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the year 2026-27

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2026 Special Round 1 Allotment: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is releasing on its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' today i.e. Friday July 03, 2026 Special CAP Round 1 Allotment List of the students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the year 2026-27.

FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Date and Time

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department published the FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 schedule after completing the FYJC Round 3 allotment the result of which was published on June 23, 2026 .

As per the FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 (open to all) schedule, the Maharashtra Education Department had started online registration of students via submission of Part 1 and Part 2 forms for Special CAP Round 1 from June 29, 2026. The last date was July 01, 2026.

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2026, Special Round 1 Allotment result of Maharashtra Junior Colleges will be released on the official website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" today i.e. Friday July 03, 2026 at 03:00 pm.

Along with publishing the Maharashtra 11th Special Round 1 allotment, the department will also display cut off marks for the Special Round 2 if conducted.

"The Allotment List for 11th FYJC Special CAP Round 1 (Open to all) will be published on July 03, 2026 at 03:00 PM", the Maharashtra Education Department said.

Before publishing the allotment result (Round 1 college allocation result), the Education Department released the Provisional Merit List on May 15, 2026 and FYJC 2026 Final Merit List of the registered candidates on May 19, 2026.

After the publication of the final merit list, Class 11 admission of students under management quota were conducted in Zero and Round 1.

FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Admission Confirmation

Students should note that - in case they are allotted seats in Special CAP Round 1, they will be required to confirm their admission as per the allotted seat from July 03 to 06, 2026.

"The admission process for FYJC Special CAP Round 1 will start on 29 June 2026 at 03:00 PM and continue till 01 July 2026 at 6:00 PM", the Maharashtra Education Department said.

"During this time, students are required to check their login for allotment details, upload remaining documents and proceed with admission to the allotted Junior College. The allotment result based on the options submitted by the candidates participating in FYJC 11th Special CAP Round 1 will be published on July 03, 2026. Admission confirmation should be done from July 03 to 06, 2026", the education department said.

Students should also note that the school education department had published on June 29, 2026 details of vacant seats (vacancy) for Special CAP Round 1, and FYJC Special CAP Round 1 Schedule.

Direct Link to FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " mahafyjcadmissions.in ".

". Click on "Special CAP Round 1 Allotment Result" on right side bar of the home page.

Log-in using ID and Password if asked.

Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.

Check your name and proceed for admission confirmation if your name is in the list.

FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Important Dates

Students who do not get admission in CAP Round 3 and earlier rounds, participated in the Special Round. Option form submission for FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 started from June 29, 2026, according to the Maharashtra 11th admission schedule 2026.

FYJC Class 11 Part 1 and 2 Form submission for new/existing students for Special Round 1 (Open to all): June 29 to July 01, 2026

FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Allotment Process Date: July 01 to 03, 2026

FYJC 2026 11th Special CAP Round 1 allotment: July 03, 2026

FYJC Special CAP Round Admission confirmation date: July 03 to 06, 2026

Vacant seat details after FYJC 2026 Special CAP Round 1: July 08, 2026

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, has decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification.

Class 11 Admission Process Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

Around 3.26 lakh students had confirmed admissions after FYJC 2026 CAP Round 1 + Quota seats .

The Maharashtra Education Department has not officially released the total number of admissions in FYJC 2026 Round 2 and Round 3. However, estimates showed around 2.41 more seats were filled in FYJC 2026 Round 2 and FYJC 2026 Round 3 .

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