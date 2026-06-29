Maharashtra 11th Admission 2026 Special Round 1 Starts, Check Registration Steps

The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra is starting through its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' Special CAP Round 1 (open to all) of FYJC or Class 11 admission 2026, and asked the students to fill Part 1 Form (Registration Form) and Part 2 Form (Option Form) from today i.e. Monday June 29, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission 2026 Special Round 1: The School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra is starting through its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' Special CAP Round 1 (open to all) of FYJC or Class 11 admission 2026, and asked the students to fill Part 1 Form (Registration Form) and Part 2 Form (Option Form) from today i.e. Monday June 29, 2026.

The online registration (Part 1) and submission of Part 2 Form (Option Form) have begun from today at 03:00 PM. The last date is till 06:00 PM July 01, 2026, as per the 2026 FYJC Admission Special Round 1 Schedule released earlier.

"Special Round 1 (Open to all) - New Student registration, changes in Part 1 and preference selection in Part 2 Forms will start from 29/06/2026 03:00 PM till 01/07/2026 06:00 PM.", the School Education and Sports Department said.

Candidates who did not get admission in the last rounds should note that the FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 is open to all.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department released the Class 11 FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Schedule after completing the FYJC Round 3 allotment the result of which was published on June 23, 2026.

Registration for Class 11 FYJC Special Round 1

The department said that new students, or those who did not get admission in the FYJC last three rounds, can register them on the website from June 29, 2026 to participate in the Special Round 1 which will be open to all.

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra said that Part 1 Form and Part 2 Form can be submitted beginning from June 29, 2026 to participate in the FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The last date to register in the 2026 FYJC Special Round 1 is July 01, 2026.

The Maharashtra education department also said that while filling the Part 2 Form (College Preference and Option Form) to select at least 01 and the maximum 10 colleges.

The department had earlier said it will publish the vacant seat details after FYJC 2026 Round 3 on June 26, 2026.

FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Allotment Date

According to the FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 schedule published on the Maharashtra Education Department website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" result of the Class 11 Special Round 1 Allotment will be published on July 03, 2026.

The students allotted seats in FYJC Class 11 Special Round 1 will be required to confirm their admission from June 03 to 06, 2026.

The education department will publish on July 08, 2026 the details of the seats remained vacant after the FYJC Special Round 1, the Maharashtra 11th Admission Schedule published today said.

FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Important Dates

FYJC Class 11 Part 1 and 2 Form submission for new/existing students for Special Round 1 (Open to all): June 29 to July 01, 2026

FYJC 2026 Special Round 1 Allotment Process Date: July 01 to 03, 2026

FYJC 2026 11th Special CAP Round 1 allotment: July 03, 2026

FYJC Special CAP Round Admission confirmation date: July 03 to 06, 2026

Vacant seat details after FYJC 2026 Special CAP Round 1: July 08, 2026

FYJC 2026 Special Round - Registratio Steps

The students, who have not registered yet, can follow the steps given below and submit Part 1 Form to participate in 11th FYJC Special CAP Round 1.

Go to official website: " mahafyjcadmissions.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Students Registration"

Select student area stating if you are from within Maharashtra or outside

Select if you are a fresher or regular student

Enter board details and complete the form

Click on "Register" button and follow the instructions to go forward.

Students should note that after submitting the Admission Form 1, they will be required to fill College Option Form using the same ID.

Class 11 Admission Process Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

Around 3.26 lakh students had confirmed admissions after FYJC 2026 CAP Round 1 + Quota seats .

The Maharashtra Education Department has not officially released the total number of admissions in FYJC 2026 Round 2 and Round 3. However, estimates showed around 2.41 more seats were filled in FYJC 2026 Round 2 and FYJC 2026 Round 3 .

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