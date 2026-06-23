Maharashtra 11th Admission 2026 CAP Round 3 Allotment Today, Check Here



School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is releasing on its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' today i.e. Tuesday June 23, 2026 CAP Round 3 Allotment List of the students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the year 2026

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2026 Round 3 Allotment: School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra is releasing on its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in' today i.e. Tuesday June 23, 2026 CAP Round 3 Allotment List of the students who are seeking admission in Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the year 2026.

FYJC 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result Date and Time

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department published the FYJC 2026 Round 3 schedule after completing the FYJC Round 1 allotment the result of which was published on May 29, 2026 , and FYJC Round 2 allotment result of which was published on June 13, 2026 .

As per the FYJC 2026 Round 3 schedule , the Maharashtra Education Department had started online registration of students via submission of Part 1 and Part 2 forms for CAP Round 3 from June 18, 2026. The last date was June 20, 2026.

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2026 Round 3 Allotment result of Maharashtra Junior Colleges will be released on the official website "mahafyjcadmissions.in" today i.e. Tuesday June 23, 2026 at 10:00 am.

Along with publishing the Maharashtra 11th Round 3 allotment, the department will also display cut off marks for FYJC admission round 3.

"The Allotment List for CAP Round 3 will be published on June 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM", the Maharashtra Education Department said.

Before publishing the allotment result (Round 1 college allocation result), the Education Department released the Provisional Merit List on May 15, 2026 and FYJC 2026 Final Merit List of the registered candidates on May 19, 2026.

After the publication of the final merit list, Class 11 admission of students under management quota were conducted in Zero and Round 1.

FYJC 2026 Round 3 Admission Confirmation

Students should note that - in case they are allotted seats in CAP Round 3, they will be required to confirm their admission as per the allotted seat from June 23 to 25, 2026.

"The admission process for CAP Round 3 will start on 23 June 2026 at 12:00 PM and continue until 25 June 2026 at 6:00 PM", the Maharashtra Education Department said.

"During this time, students are required to check their login for allotment details, upload remaining documents and proceed with admission to the allotted Junior College. The allotment result based on the options submitted by the candidates participating in FYJC 11th CAP Round 3 will be published on June 23, 2026", the education department said.

Students should also note that the school education department had published on July 18, 2026 details of vacant seats (vacancy) for CAP Round 3, and FYJC CAP Round 3 Schedule.

Direct Link to FYJC 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " mahafyjcadmissions.in ".

". Click on "CAP Round 3 Allotment Result" on right side bar of the home page.

Log-in using ID and Password if asked.

Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.

Check your name and proceed for admission confirmation if your name is in the list.

FYJC 2026 Round 3 Important Dates

Students who do not get admission in CAP Round 2, participated in the 3rd round. Option form submission for FYJC 2026 CAP Round 3 started from July 18, 2026, according to the Maharashtra 11th admission schedule 2026.

FYJC Class 11 Part 1 and 2 Form submission for new/existing students: June 18 to 20, 2026

FYJC 2026 Round 3 Allotment Process Date: June 21 to 22, 2026

FYJC 2026 11th CAP Round 3 allotment: June 23, 2026

Admission confirmation date: June 23 to 25, 2026

Vacant seat details for FYJC 2026 CAP Round 3: June 27, 2026

There will be a total of 04 rounds for admission in Class 11 or FYJC.

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, has decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification.

How Many Junior Colleges in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

Around 5.75 lakh students were allotted seats out of the total 8.87 lakh applicants in FYJC CAP Round 1. No exact figure of seats filled after CAP Round 2 is made public as of today.

Not all seats get filled every year. In 2025, more than 8 lakh seats remained vacant even after multiple rounds, with around 13.2 lakh students securing admission in one phase. Many colleges - especially in rural areas, had low or zero admissions in some streams. College managament said it was because of the absence of internet connectivity in rural areas.

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

[Falak Athar Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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