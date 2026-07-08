Maharashtra 11th FYJC 2026 Girls Special Round from July 10

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has published the Schedule of the FYJC 2026 or Class 11 Girls Special Round (Special Round 2) Admission Schedule on its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in'

Maharashtra 11th Admission 2026 Girls Special Round: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has published the Schedule of the FYJC 2026 or Class 11 Girls Special Round (Special Round 2) Admission Schedule on its official website 'mahafyjcadmissions.in'.

Candidates, who did not get admission in the last rounds, should note that the FYJC 2026 Special Round 2 will be open to only for girls.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department released the Class 11 FYJC 2026 Girls Special Round or Special Round 2 Schedule after completing the FYJC Special Round 1 allotment the result of which was published on July 03, 2026.

Registration for Class 11 FYJC Girls Special Round

The department said that new students, or those who did not get admission in the FYJC last rounds, can register them on the website from July 10, 2026 to participate in the Girls Special Round (FYJC Special Round 2) which will be open to only girls.

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra said that Part 1 Form and Part 2 Form can be submitted beginning from July 10, 2026 from 11:00 AM to participate in the Class 11 FYJC 2026 Girls Special Round 2 Centralised Admission Process (CAP). The last date to register in the 2026 11th FYJC Girls Special Round is July 11, 2026 up to 06:00 PM.

The Maharashtra education department also said that while filling the Part 2 Form (College Preference and Option Form) to select at least 01 and the maximum 10 colleges.

The department had also said it will publish the vacant seat details for FYJC 11th Girls Special Round on July 10, 2026.

FYJC 2026 Girls Special Round Allotment Date

According to the FYJC 2026 Girls Special Round schedule published on the Maharashtra Education Department website "mahafyjcadmissions.in", the result of the Class 11 Girls Special Round Allotment will be published on July 13, 2026.

The students allotted seats in FYJC Class 11 Special Round 1 will be required to confirm their admission from June 13 to 14, 2026 up to 06:00 PM.

The education department will publish on July 10, 2026 the details of the seats remained vacant after the FYJC Special Round 2 (For Girls only), the Maharashtra 11th Admission Schedule published today said.

FYJC 2026 Girls Special Round Important Dates

FYJC Class 11 Part 1 and 2 Form submission for new/existing students for Girls Special Round: July 10 to July 11, 2026

FYJC 2026 Girls Special Round Allotment Process Date: July 12, 2026

FYJC 2026 11th Girls Special CAP Round allotment date: July 13, 2026

FYJC Girls Special CAP Round Admission confirmation date: July 13 to 14, 2026

Vacant seat details after FYJC 2026 Special CAP Round 2 (Girls Only): July 10, 2026

Class 11 Admission Process Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Education Department has been conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR since 2009-10, that was later extended to Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati in 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across Maharashtra in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

Around 3.26 lakh students had confirmed admissions after FYJC 2026 CAP Round 1 + Quota seats .

The Maharashtra Education Department has not officially released the total number of admissions in FYJC 2026 Round 2, Round 3 and Special Round 1. However, estimates showed around 2.60 more seats were filled in FYJC 2026 Round 2 , FYJC 2026 Round 3 and FYJC Special Round.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic