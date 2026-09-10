Cristiano Ronaldo moves further close to 1,000-goal dream target

Portuguese legendary footballer, who is currently playing in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) for Al-Nassr FC, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thursday moved closer to his dream target of 1,000 goals in international football.

Saudi Pro League 2026/27: Portuguese legendary footballer, who is currently playing in Roshn Saudi League (RSL) for Al-Nassr FC, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thursday moved closer to his dream target of 1,000 goals in international football.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 979th career goal playing against Abha football club at Al-Nassr’s home ground Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh in the 6th round of the Saudi Pro League, officially named Roshn Saudi League (RSL), 2026-27 season Thursday.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, and this was the result of a corner from Brazilian Angelo into the net with a header. Abdullah Al-Hamdan doubled the lead in the 58th minute, pouncing on a loose ball inside the penalty area and turning it home.

Nabil Fakir shined in the 75th minute of the match for Abha but the visitors could not add more goals and the match ended with a score of 2-1 in Al Nassr’s favour.

The Al-Nassr’s victory against Abha was not easy as the visitors gave a tough fight before conceding the defeat.

Ronaldo Career Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Abha Thursday was his 979th. It means, the Portuguese footballer now needs 21 goals more to reach his dream target of 1,000 goals in international football.

Al-Nassr began its Roshn Saudi League 26/27 campaign with a victory, and then won the next three matches as well. Interestingly, Al-Nassr FC won its opening SPL match this season playing without Cristiano Ronaldo.

More interestingly, Ronaldo was called on the ground after the First Half of Al-Nassr's second match, and in the third, he was substituted. Ronaldo earlier scored goals in 2 of the Al-Nassr’s 4 matches so far. The first goal came against Al-Riyadh playing as Substitute on August 21, 2026, and the second goal , his 978th career goal, was the winner against Al-Taawoun on August 28, 2026. But on September 05, Al Nassr's unbeaten run in Roshn League 2026 was ended by Al-Ittihad.

With the victory against Abha, Al-Nassr has equalled the longest scoring run across consecutive matches in a domestic league in the history of world football, according to Thmanyah, the channel broadcasting the Saudi league. Argentina's River Plate held that record winning in 93 consecutive domestic league matches between 1936 and 1939.

The record survived 87 years before Al-Nassr matched it. Against Abha, Al-Nassr scored in their 93rd successive Roshn League game, a run that began on 8 December 2023 with a 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh.

SPL 26/27 Standings Table

Al-Nassr defeat against Al-Ittihad was a massive setback as it was pushed deep down under in the Saudi Pro League Standings, with arch rival Al-Hilal leading the table with 15 points.

The advantage to Al-Nassr was however not the result of its own endeavor, but because of Neom football club. In a dramatic match three days ago, Neom defeated Al-Hilal in their RSL group match.

So, the latest Saudi Pro League Standings Table now show Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah, sharing 15 points each, respectively at the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places due to goal difference.

Al-Nassr will now play against Al-Khaleej on Saturday September 12, 2026 whereas Al Hilal will take on Al-Taawoun on the same day in their next group match of the ongoing Saudi Pro League season.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic