Al-Ittihad ends Al-Nassr’s unbeaten run in Saudi Pro League 2026-27

The 14-time SPL Champion, Al-Ittihad, Saturday September 05, 2026 defeated Al-Nassr FC to end its unbeaten run in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 fifth group match

Saudi Pro League: The 14-time SPL Champion, Al-Ittihad, Saturday September 05, 2026 defeated Al-Nassr FC to end its unbeaten run in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 fifth group match.

The Al-Ittihad’s victory over Al-Nassr Saudi Football Club Saturday was the result of the brilliant brace scored by Nigerian George Ilenikhena.

Besides Ilenikhena’s brace, the credit for Al-Ittihad’s victory over Al Nassr Saturday also goes to Serbian Predrag Rajković, the goalkeeper who stood in front of the net like a strong wall, saving more than one dangerous chance and keeping his team ahead despite the strong attacking pressure from Al-Nassr.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Highlights

Al-Ittihad dominated the First Half of its match against Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah as George Ilenikhena sent the ball past the goalkeeper when the match was into its 4th minute.

Al-Ittihad kept up the pressure after the opener, hunting a second goal with real ferocity. Ilinykhina duly found it in the 15th minute. But the referee flagged the goal offside.

Ilinykhina had another opportunity a few minutes later. This time it counted, the second goal arriving legitimately in the 22nd minute to hand Al-Ittihad a fresh advantage and confirm her striking brilliance in the Clasico.

Half an hour later, Al-Nassr started to iron out the errors that had crept into their early play. They gradually shrugged off Al-Ittihad's pressure and began reaching the final third with far more purpose.

Al-Alami fought their way back into the rhythm of the match. Angelo dragged them back within touching distance in the 36th minute, lashing a powerful strike into the back of the Al-Ittihad net to hand Al-Nassr a lifeline before the break.

The First Half ended with the score yelling at 2-1 in Al-Ittihad’s favour.

The Second Half started with Al Nassr footballers trying to use every arsenal in their hand for the equalizer and then a winner.

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo went close to equalising in the 55th minute, unleashing a powerful strike towards the Al-Ittihad goal. But, Serbian Predrag Rajković was in position and dealt with it superbly to preserve his team's lead.

In the end, Al-Nassr was left disappointed while Al Ittihad and Al Hilal smiled.

Saudi Pro League so far

Al-Nassr footballers hit the ground to play against Al-Ittihad at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah Saturday, having scored 12 points and winning 4 out of 4 matches it has played in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season.

On the other hand, Al Ittihad had 8 points in the SPL 26/27 Standings Table as it had won two matches and equaled two others before playing against Al Nassr last night.

The Roshn Saudi League (RSL) 5th Round Game, however, changed everything for both the teams.

Al-Nassr, which was unbeaten and needed the victory against Al-Ittihad to catch up with Al-Hilal, failed to do so.

On the other hand, Al-Ittihad jumped to 4th position in the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 Standings Table with 11 points – just 1 less than Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsia.

Al-Nassr, which lifted the Roshn Saudi League Trophy last season, had a record breaking 10-match unbeaten run . The same however is not the case this time, and its loss against Al Ittihad is likely to cost it very dearly.

On the other hand, Al-Hilal leads the SPL Standings Table with 15 points and 5/5 wins.

[With inputs from Goal.com]

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