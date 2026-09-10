MCC NEET UG Round 2 Result 2026 Released: Link to Check

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released on its official website 'mcc.nic.in' Seat Allotment Result 2026 of MCC NEET UG 2026 (MBBS / BDS) Round 2 Counselling today i.e. Thursday September 10, 2026.

MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released on its official website 'mcc.nic.in' Seat Allotment Result 2026 of MCC NEET UG 2026 (MBBS / BDS) Round 2 Counselling today i.e. Thursday September 10, 2026.

MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment

As per the MCC NEET UG Round 2 schedule , the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) was supposed to release the MBBS and BDS Round 2 Allotment Result 2026 on September 11, 2026.

The Medical Counselling Committee however released the result a day in advance.

Candidates should note the MCC NEET UG Round 2 Allotment result is now available in PDF on the official website "mcc.nic.in".

"The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law", the MCC said in a notification.

Lick and Steps to Check MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result

Go to official link: " mcc.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR UG COUNSELLING ROUND 2" under the "Current Events" section of the home page

The allotment list in PDF will be displayed on your screen

Check your name in the 2,665-page list and proceed for admission confirmation if you are allotted a seat

Wait for the MCC NEET UG 2026 Third Round if you are not allotted a seat in the first round

Candidates, who are allotted seats in MCC NEET UG 2026 Round 2, should report to the allotted college and confirm their admission from September 12 to 18, 2026.

Candidates should further note that if they find any discrepancy in the result, they should immediately bring this to the notice of MCC of DGHS up to 06:00 PM on September 10, 2026 only through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal.

Candidates, who do not get admission in Round 2, can participate in the Round 3 and the consequent rounds. The MCC has not yet published the NEET UG 2026 Third Round Schedule.

NEET UG Medical Admission Counselling

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had released the Seat Allotment Result of MCC NEET UG 2026 (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 on August 21, 2026 after multiple delays.

The NEET UG 2026 counselling is underway for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges, and 21,000 BDS seats besides Ayush and nursing seats across India.

The NEET UG 2026 Counselling is done nationwide for 15% quota by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) headquartered in New Delhi. The medical admission counselling for the remaining 85% seats are conducted for various states.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had earlier announced a number of ‘student friendly’ measures and changes ahead of the NEET UG 2026-27 Counselling to be conducted for MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.

The NTA had originally conducted the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 03, 2026. The exam was, however, cancelled following paper leak.

Consequently, the NTA conducted the re-exam of the important medical entrance exam conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other medical and para-medical courses, on June 21, 2026 . The result of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam was declared on July 16, 2026 .

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