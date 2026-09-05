Why Defeating Al-Ittihad Tonight is Important for Al-Nassr

The countdown has begun for the all important Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 26/27 latest Group Match tonight, and winning this match is important for the reigning SPL Champions.

Saudi Pro League 2026-27: The countdown has begun for the all important Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 26/27 latest Group Match tonight, and winning this match is important for the reigning SPL Champions.

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Ittihad at King Abdullh Sports City Stadium in Jeddah tonight, having scored 12 points and winning 4 out of 4 matches it has played in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season.

On the other hand, Al Ittihad has 8 points in the SPL 26/27 Standings Table as it has won two matches and equaled two others.

Al Nassr FC so far

The star-studded Al-Nassr FC, which won the SPL 2025-26 title May this year, winning 28 of the total 34 matches, looks in the commanding position – both on the ground as well as on paper.

Al-Nassr began its SPL 26/27 campaign with a victory, and then won the next three matches as well. Interestingly, Al-Nassr FC won its opening SPL match this season playing without Cristiano Ronaldo.

More interestingly, Ronaldo was called on the ground after the First Half of Al-Nassr's second match, and in the third, he was substituted.

But, the team spirit is the key for Al-Nassr’s success. Unfazed, Ronaldo has scored goals in 2 of the Al-Nassr’s 4 matches so far. The first goal came against Al-Riyadh playing as Substitute on August 21, 2026, and the second goal , his 978th career goal, was the winner against Al-Taawoun on August 28, 2026.

Al Ittihad so far

Al-Ittihad had finished 5th in the SPL 25/26 season, winning 16 of the total 34 matches and earning 55 points in the Saudi Pro League Standings Table last season.

Sadly, Al Ittihad’s downturn continues during the Saudi Pro League ongoing season. Al Ittihad began its SPL 26/27 campaign with a draw playing against Al-Kholood on August 15, 2026.

Al-Ittihad won its next two matched - first against Al-Qadsiah on August 21 and the other against Al-Hazem on August 24, 2026. It, however, again has to settle for a draw against Al Fateh on August 29, 2026.

Hence, it will be interesting to watch how Al-Ittihad performs against Al-Nassr which is in a tremendous form.

Al Nassr needs to score more goals tonight

For Al-Nassr, defeating Al-Ittihad is important to keep its unbeaten record intact, and also to check Al-Hilal – its key SPL challenger.

Al-Hilal Saudi Club has improved a lot ever since French footballer Karim Benzema ended his contract with Al-Ittihad and joined Al Hilal which had finished second in the SPL 25/26.

Like Al Nassr FC, Al Hilal SC too started its Saudi Pro League 26/27 campaign with a victory. It later won all its next 4 matches, and is currently leading the SPL 26/27 Standings Table with 15 Points in 5 matches.

Al-Hilal is also ahead of Al-Nassr in terms of the goal difference (GD). Hence, Al-Nassr will require to score more goals if it wants to catch up with its key rival Al-Hilal.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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