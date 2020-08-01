11th Admission Part 1 Form filling for FYJC 2020 starts

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2020 Part 1 Form: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has started from today i.e. Saturday August 1, 2020 filling of Class 11th Admission Part 1 form filling for FYJC 2020 through its official website 11thadmission.org.in.
The filling of Part 1 Form has been simultaneously started in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad at 03:00 pm today. The last date for Part 1 form filling is August 20, 2020.
The online registration of students to create User ID and Password was started on July 26. The students who have not yet created their ID and Password can do so by clicking on Student's Registration button on the home page.
FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati. The school department had separate website for the six cities and regions till 2019.
This year however Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has launched a centralised website "11thadmission.org.in" using which a student from any of the the six regions can directly jump to the option of their choice for registration and other updates.
The Online Admission Process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the year 2020 was earlier started with the colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other cities of Maharashtra filling their details and available seats.
The first step for FYJC 11th Admission is Online Registration and creation of User ID and Password. The next step is to fill Part 1 form. Filling of Part 1 form has been started. Last date is August 20, 2020.
FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Interested students will need to go to the FYJC 2020 website to fill the Part One form.
The 3rd and final step is to fill Part 2 Form. Date of Part 2 filling has not been announced yet. Similarly, Maharashtra Education Department has also not announced the schedule of publishing FYJC Merit List.
As per the department, Mumbai MMR has a total of 3,20,120 seats in 838 colleges, Pune has 1,06,972 seats in 304 colleges and Nagpur has 59,040 seats in 216 colleges.
