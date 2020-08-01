Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim man, attack Police near Delhi

Gurugram: Around two dozen cow vigilantes said to be members of what they claimed a "Cattle Protection Unit" (CPU) thrashed a man for allegedly carrying beef in Gurugram's Badshahpur area.
The accused also manhandled with local police when they tried to intervene into the matter during rescue of the person. The alleged CPU members have created ruckus for half an hour on Friday morning.
The victim, Lukman Khan, sustained multiple injuries including skull fracture and is admitted in a hospital where his condition is stable but critical.
Lukman came to Gurugram to supply buffalo meat at Sadar Bazaar market. Tahir, the market association president of Sadar Bazaar meat market, confirmed that he came here on Friday morning but some men allegedly abducted him and took him to Badshahpur area where he was brutally beaten.
"Lukman has been supplying buffalo meat in Sadar Baazar market for an year. He was not carrying beef," Tahir said. However, he is not aware whether Lukman has a valid license to transport raw meat or not.
When contacted, Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police said an FIR has been registered in Badshahpur police station and matter is under investigation. The pick-up van with meat has been seized.
