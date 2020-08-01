FYJC Admission Mumbai Part 1 form filling for year 2020 starts today

FYJC Mumbai Admission 2020 Part 1 Form filling: Directorate of Education Maharashtra is starting from today i.e. Saturday August 01, 2020 filling of Part 1 form by the students of Mumbai MMR who have registered for admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the adcademic year 2020-21 through the official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.
Students from Mumbai, Thane and other MMR areas who have registered on the website should immediately start filling the form Part1. The students who have not registered them so far can register now and fill Part 1.
Students should note that Part 1 form deals with details of SSC score and other academic information. Part 2 which deals with college choice and preferences should be filled separately. Part 2 form filling date and the Merit List release schedule have not been decided yet.
Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State had started Online Registration of students willing to take admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 in Mumbai MMR for the adcademic year 2020-21 from July 26 through the official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.
The first step for FYJC 11th Admission is Online Regitsration and creation of Log-in ID and Password.
In the second step of FYJC admission process, students need to fillthe Part 1 form. According to the FYJC Admission Revised Schedule 2020, Part One form filling will start from today i.e. August 01, 2020.
FYJC Part One involves basic and personal details of students and preference list of colleges. Interested students will need to go to the FYJC 2020 website to fill the Part One form. Part One Form can be filled before the declaration of Class 10 Matric result.
The third step, is filling of Part 2 which deals with college choice and preferences. Date of Part 2 form filling will be declared soon.
Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad has simultaneously started online at 11:00 am today.
Based on the score of students in SSC Class 10, the Merit List and Cut off of different colleges for FYJC admission will be generated.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim man, attack Police near Delhi
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
Can US Presidential Polls be postponed? Trump explores
Maharashtra 10th Result 2020 declared; 8360 schools record 100 per cent score
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
Usman Saifi is preparing for JEE Main, PM Modi asks him to learn 'Vedic Maths'
Hagia Sophia Conversion: Triumph of a Politician, not Islam
Also Read
Hagia Sophia: A faltering Erdogan falls back on Islamism for brownie points
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study