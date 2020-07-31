Karnataka reports over 24K Covid cases in 4 days, Bengaluru worst hit

Bengaluru: Karnataka has registered 5,483 new Covid cases, raising the state's tally to 1.24 lakh, even as 84 more patients succumbed to the virus, a health official said on Friday.
"On Friday, 5,483 new positive cases were reported and 3,130 people discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.
Karnataka had crossed the 100,000 mark Monday when the total positive cases recorded by the state was 101,465. With Friday's 5,483 new cases, the state has added over 24,000 cases in just 4 days.
As the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, Bengaluru reported another 2,000 plus infections with 2,220 cases, raising the city tally to 55,544, out of which 37,618 are active.
Though Bengaluru has been accounting for the highest number of cases everyday for the past several days, newer places have also started witnessing infection spikes of late.
Ballari accounted for 340 cases, followed by Belagavi (217), Udupi (213), Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru (204 each), Dharwad (180), Shivamogga (158) and Kalaburagi (144) among others.
Meanwhile, 84 more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's toll to 2,314.
On a positive note for the second day, more than 3,000 patients have been discharged, raising the total number of discharges to 49,788.
Of the total 1.24 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 72,005.
