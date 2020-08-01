Nepal to send its revised map with Indian territories to UN

["We are soon delivering the revised map incorporating Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura to the international community: Minister for Land Management Nepal", says Padma Aryal.]
Kathmandu: In yet another sign of deteriorating relationship between India and Nepal, the tiny himalayan country has decided to send its revised map having Indian territories to the United Nations and Google.
The new map shows strategically important Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as territories of Nepal. The map got the President's stamp in June after it was passed by Nepal's Parliament.
As per the latest update on the controversial move which can further intensify rift between the two countries, Nepal has decided to send its revised map to International forums.
“We are soon delivering the revised map incorporating Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura to the international community,” Nepali media quoted Minister for Land Management, Padma Aryal, as saying.
KP Sharma Oli-led Nepal government is also making the "necessary preparations" to publish the map in English and send it to the international community, including the United Nations (UN) and Google.
"The first priority, however, is to print the English version of the updated map and distribute it to the international community", Padma Aryal said, according to the local media.
Nepal's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe had on May 30 tabled the bill for discussions in the Parliament to update the country's map and amend the Constitution. The bill was later passed by the Parliament and also got the President's nod.
India had on May 28 said that it was open to engage with Nepal on the basis of mutual respect and in an environment of trust to resolve the boundary issue.
