DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma 2020 Admission Process to start from Aug 3

DTE Maharashtra has also published the list of Facilitation Centers (FC) and guidelines to them for smooth and transparent admission

Sunday August 2, 2020 12:25 PM, ummid.com News Network

DTE maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020

DTE Maharashtra Post HSC Diploma Admission 2020: The process for admission in various post HSC courses, including Pharmacy (D.Pharm), Surface Coating Technology (SCT), Hotel Management Technology and Catering Technology (HMCT), is likely to start from Monday, August 3, 2020, DTE Maharashtra said in an official notification.

While announcing the start date of admission process 2020 from Monday, DTE Maharashtra has also published the list of Facilitation Centers (FC) and guidelines to them for smooth and transparent admission.

"The process for Admission to First Year of Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy (D.Pharm), Surface Coating Technology (SCT), Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) in all Govt/Govt Aided/Private Unaided/University Managed Institutes in the state of Maharashtra for Academic Year 2020-21 is expected to start from Monday August 3, 2020", Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) said.

"The schedule of CAP Round shall be published by the Competent Authority shortly", the DTE said.

"The list of selected institutions as Facilitation Center (FC) for admission to First Year of Post HSC Diploma Courses in Pharmacy (D.Pharm), Surface Coating Technology (SCT), Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) and the detailed roles and responsibilities and instructions for facilitation centre is also published by the competent authority", DTE said.

    The list of FCs released by DTE Maharashtra contains the names of a total 242 institutions in various districts and mega cities of Maharashtra.

    The list of FCs give their names, FC code, their address and FC status.

    The Post HSC admission process normally starts in June after HSC result. This year however HSC result was delayed and declared on July 16 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The DTE Maharashtra has therefore also asked FCs to provide facilities to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

    "FCs shall provide all the facilities for curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and shall follow all the guidelines for the same as prescribed from time to time by the government", DTE Maharashtra said.

