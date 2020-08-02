logo
Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive

Amit Shah himself announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a Delhi hospital

Sunday August 2, 2020 6:40 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

New Delhi: Even as India crossed 17 lakh mark Sunday with addition of 55,000 new cases, the day also sees some high profile cases of novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections.

Among the prominent people who have been tested positive for Coronavirus Sunday are Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said that he got himself tested because there were "initial signs" of coronavirus.

Amit Shah said that he is fine but is getting admitted to a hospital on advice of doctors. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

    On the other hand, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh who has tested positive for Covid-19 will stay in home quarantine because the symptoms are mild.

    In a tweet on Sunday, Singh has asked all those who interacted with him to get tested.

    Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Agra, Yogendra Upadhyay, and MLC from Gorakhpur, Devendra Pratap Singh, have also tested positive.

    The two legislators will also remain in home quarantine and health teams will constantly monitor their condition.

    India recorded 55,000 new cases on Sunday as the total cases crossed the 17 lakh mark. As many as 853 deaths - including that of Kamala Rani Varun, a minister in Uttar Pradesh cabinet, were recorded in the last 24 hours.

