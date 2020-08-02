Home Minister Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief, two party MLAs test Corona positive

New Delhi: Even as India crossed 17 lakh mark Sunday with addition of 55,000 new cases, the day also sees some high profile cases of novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections.
Among the prominent people who have been tested positive for Coronavirus Sunday are Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh.
Amit Shah himself announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a Delhi hospital.
Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said that he got himself tested because there were "initial signs" of coronavirus.
Amit Shah said that he is fine but is getting admitted to a hospital on advice of doctors. He also urged everyone who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.
On the other hand, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh who has tested positive for Covid-19 will stay in home quarantine because the symptoms are mild.
In a tweet on Sunday, Singh has asked all those who interacted with him to get tested.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Agra, Yogendra Upadhyay, and MLC from Gorakhpur, Devendra Pratap Singh, have also tested positive.
The two legislators will also remain in home quarantine and health teams will constantly monitor their condition.
India recorded 55,000 new cases on Sunday as the total cases crossed the 17 lakh mark. As many as 853 deaths - including that of Kamala Rani Varun, a minister in Uttar Pradesh cabinet, were recorded in the last 24 hours.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Riyaz aspires to win Gold in next Olympics, unable to afford two-time meals
Nepal to send its revised map with Indian territories to UN
Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim man, attack Police near Delhi
Hindu convert who became Dean College of Hadith Madinah University dies
FYJC Admission Mumbai Part 1 form filling for year 2020 starts today
Also Read
FYJC Pune 2020 Admission Part 1 form filling from today, direct link
Babri Masjid like Al-Aqsa belongs to every Muslim: Kuwait Rights Body
Validity of Section 2(c)(i) of Contempt of Courts Act 1971 challenged in SC
TN Custodial Deaths: Video confirms police torture on Jeyaraj, Bennicks
Adversities of this world are test from Allah: Hajj Sermon
Hajj 2020 begins, 1000 pilgrims of all ethnicities on way to Arafat
Watch: Holy Kaaba dons new Kiswa woven with 120 kg of gold threads
'And, we are busy constructing temples': Ex-IAS officer as India's Health System crumbles
Containing Covid spread in monsoon, winter will be challenging: IIT-AIIMS study