Bengaluru student jumps from AIIMS Delhi hostel, dies

[Image for representation.]
New Delhi: A 22-year-old medical student committed suicide by jumping from the AIIMS hostel building on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as 2018 batch medical student Vikas, who hailed from Bengaluru.
"On August 10 at about 6 p.m., information was received from the AIIMS hospital that a person had jumped from the hostel roof. The injured person was moved to the Trauma Centre of the hospital where he was declared dead during treatment," said DCP South, Atul Thakur.
"During enquiry, it was learnt that the deceased took an hour's break from his ward before allegedly committing suicide. Further enquiry is underway," said the officer.
Earlier in July, a 35-year-old man had committed suicide in AIIMS. He was found hanging in the bathroom at the Yellow Zone in AIIMS Trauma Centre.
The deceased was identified as Rajmani Patel, a resident of Satna in Madhya Pradesh.
In the first week of July, a 37-year-old journalist undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi died after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital building on July 6.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
After Ahmedabad, fire now at Covid centre in Vijayawada; 7 dead
Also Read
Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
Now, Nepal constructs helipad at disputed site in Bihar
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own
'Hindi Politics': Kumaraswamy says then PM Deve Gowda too was ridiculed
We will stay and fight unless proven not guilty: Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
2020 DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission: Student registration starts
DTE Maharashtra 2020 Post HSC Diploma: Student registration starts
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women