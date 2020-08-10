2020 DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission: Student registration starts

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2020-21: Online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology, Polytechnic Diploma,, has started on DTE Maharashtra official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in from today.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra is fixed as August 25, 2020.
"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form (For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates) will be done from August 10 to 25, 2020", DTE Notification 2020-21 said.
Last date of online application and document verification is August 25, 2020 up to 05:00 pm. Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall also continue till August 25 2020 up to 5.00 PM at FC.
Onliine Registration: August 10 to 25, 2020
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 28, 2020
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 29 to 31, 2020 upto 05:00 pm
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: September 02, 2020
The DTE had earlier said that it will start student registration from August 10. The DTE further said that it will release later the detailed schedule, along with CAP Round dates, later.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2019-20 and 2018-19 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
In an earlier notification, DTE Maharashtra had said Post SSC Diploma Admission Process 2020-21 will start from August 3. It however postponed the registration by a week. The DTE had also released the list of Facilitation Centers (FC) asking them to provide all facilities to students keeping in mind the social distancing norms.
"FCs shall provide all the facilities for curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and shall follow all the guidelines for the same as prescribed from time to time by the government", DTE Maharashtra said.
