UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced its result for Civil Services Exam 2019

Tuesday August 4, 2020 2:07 PM, IANS

UPSC Result 2019

New Delhi: Pratibha Verma has secured third rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2019 examination and became topper among the total women candidates recommended for the appointment.

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced its result for Civil Services Exam 2019 and recommended 829 candidates for the appointment to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.

The appointment has been done on the basis of the result of the written Civil Service Examination conducted in September 2019 and interviews conducted from February to August this year.

Out of the total 829 candidates, over 150 are women. In the top ten list, Pratibha Verma ranked third, followed by Vishakha Yadav and Sanjita Mohapatra who secured sixth and tenth position.

    Meanwhile, Pradeep Singh topped the examination, followed by Jatin Kishore. Result of 11 candidates has been withheld.

    There are 304 candidates from the general category, 78 from the economically weaker section, 251 from other backward classes, 129 from the scheduled class and 67 from the scheduled tribes.

    Appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination.

    For this year, the Civil Services exam was scheduled to be held on May 31, but it has now been rescheduled to October 4 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

