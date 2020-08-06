Fire in Ahmedabad Covid hospital, 8 positive patients dead

Gandhinagar: A major fire in the ICU ward of a private dedicated Covid hospital in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of eight patients, including 5 men and 3 women in the wee hours on Thursday.
One seriously burnt patient is being treated while 40 other patients have been evacuated and shifted to the SVP hospital in Ahmedabad.
According to information, the fire broke out in the ICU ward of 'Shrey Hospital', a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Navrangpura area in Ahmedabad at around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
"Eight patients admitted in the ICU ward have died due to burning and asphyxiation. Looking at the primary information, it is assumed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Our officials are investigating the incident with the help of FSL experts. The bodies of the victims are being sent for the post-mortem," said a senior police official of the Navrangpura police station.
The fire has claimed the lives of 5 men and 3 women, all corona patients admitted in the ICU ward, situated on the fourth floor of the hospital building. Several fire fighters were rushed to the spot and within hours brought the fire under control. Shrey hospital, is a 50-bed private hospital declared as a dedicated Covid-19 by the Gujarat government.
"We have shifted over 40 patients admitted in the hospital to the SVP hospital in Ahmedabad. One of the paramedical worker is also badly affected from burns. Stable patients and other patients on Oxygen have also been shifted to the SVP hospital. The shifting process is still on," said a hospital authority.
