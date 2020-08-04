logo
After Nepal, Pakistan revises its map; shows Jammu and Kashmir its own

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also decided to present the new map at the United Nations

Tuesday August 4, 2020 8:30 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Pakistan new map

Islamabad: Days after Nepal unveiled its revised map showing Indian territories its own, Pakistan Tuesday made public a new political map which includes Jammu and Kashmir part of it.

Unveiling the new map on the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of the contentious Article 370 and Article 35A, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to present it at the United Nations.

The Imran Khan cabinet approved the new map in which the complete Jammu and Kashmir, is shown integrated with Pakistan.

"Historic day"

The map shows Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian illegally occupied J&K -- disputed territory -- final status to be decided in line with relevant UNSC resolutions", thereby cocking a snook at the Govt of India.

"This is the most historic day in Pakistan's history," Imran Khan said while addressing a news conference after chairing the meeting of federal cabinet, which approved the new map on Tuesday.

    Imran Khan said that Pakistan has launched a political map which shows the whole Kashmir region, including "Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" as part of his country's territory.

    "Today is a historic day we have launched a new political map of Pakistan which is as per the aspirations of the entire nation as well as the people of Kashmir", Imran Khan said while addressing the media.

    Backed by all political parties

    Imran Khan also said the new map is backed by all political parties of the country. "This map also opposes the Indian government's illegal act of August 5 last year," the prime minister said.

    "The settlement of Kashmir dispute only lies in the UN Security Council resolutions.

    "Pakistan will continue to make efforts for the people of Kashmir," said Khan adding that the dispute can only be resolved through political means not military.

    Pakistan's new map comes days after Nepal unveiled a revised map which shows strategically important Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as territories of Nepal.

    Nepal Minister for Land Management, Padma Aryal had on Saturday said the country will now share the new map with international community, including the United Nations and Google.

