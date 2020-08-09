5,985 including Health Minister found Covid-19 positive in Karnataka Sunday

Bengaluru: Karnakata on Sunday detected 5,985 new Coronavirus positive cases. With this the state's tally jumped to 1.78 lakh, including 80,793 active cases, a health officials said on Sunday.
Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu Sunday became latest victim of Coronavirus. Sriramulu is the fourth minister in the state to be diagnosed for the disease, apart from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.
"In the wake of flu on Sunday, I have been tested for coronavirus and came positive," he said on social media.
All the people who came in contact with him recently have been requested to take precautionary measures. State Ministers B.C. Patil, S.T. Somasekhara and C.T. Ravi have also tested positive for coronavirus.
Bengaluru Urban continues to be the highest contributor of infections, recording 1,948 cases, slightly lower than the 2,000 plus cases it normally registers everyday.
The city's tally rose to 74,185, out of which 33,815 are active.
Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 455 cases, followed by Ballari (380), Udupi (282), Belagavi (235), Raichuru (202), Dharwad (196), Kalaburagi (194), Hassan (168) and Davangere (158).
Meanwhile, 107 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the state toll to 3,198.
On a positive note, 4,670 more patients have been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 93,908.
Of the 1.78 lakh cases, 80,973 are active and 678 in ICUs.
