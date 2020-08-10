FYJC Part 2 Form filling from August 12, 2020

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2020 Part 2 Form: Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State is set to start from August 12, 2020 filling of Class 11th Admission Part 2 form for FYJC 2020 through its official website 11thadmission.org.in.
The filling of Part 2 Form will simultaneously start in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad at 00:05 am on August 12, 2020. The last date for Part 2 form filling is fixed as August 22, 2020.
The online registration of students to create User ID and Password was started on July 26. FYJC Admission 2020 Part 1 Form filling in all the six cities and regions was started on August 01, 2020.
Choice filling of option form (i.e. Part-2) for Regular Round-1 will start at 00:05 am August 12
New student can also submit their Part-1 & 2 during this duration
Student application verification by Guidance centre / secondary schools
Quota Admission i.e. Management, In-house and Minority admission will be done in this duration (Zero round)
Surrender of Management and In-house.6)Option Form (Part-2) will be closedfor Regular Round-1
Display of provisional General Merit list. (All Eligible Candidates) on August 23, 2020.
Submission of “Objection / correction request” against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” in student login and Online Resolution of Objections / Correction request by concerned Deputy Director of Education - from August 23 to 25, 2020.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1Admissions, Display of allotted Jr. College for admission in student’s login, Display of allotted students list in concerned college login, SMS to students and Display of cut-off list for first general admission round on August 30, 2020.
FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati. The school department had separate website for the six cities and regions till 2019.
This year however Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has launched a centralised website "11thadmission.org.in" using which a student from any of the the six regions can directly jump to the option of their choice for registration and other updates.
The Online Admission Process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the year 2020 was earlier started with the colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other cities of Maharashtra filling their details and available seats.
