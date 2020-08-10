logo
Gujarat Covid count jumps to 72,120 with 1,056 new cases Monday

As many as 1,138 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,276

Monday August 10, 2020 10:10 PM, IANS

Gujarat Corona Update

Gandhinagar: Gujarat reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 72,120, while the death toll reached 2,674 with 20 fresh fatalities, health officials said.

Districtwise Corona cases Gujarat

Surat reported the maximum 236 cases, followed by Ahmedabad 144, Vadodara 108, Rajkot 96, Bhavnagar 48, Amreli 42, Kutch 32, Jamnagar 31, Gir-Somnath 29, Gandhinagar 26, Morbi and Porbandar 25 each, Bharuch and Surendranagar 20 each, Mahesana 19.

Junagadh, Panchmahals and Valsad have reported 18 cases each, Kheda 15, Dahod 14, Patan 13, Narmada 11, Mahisagar and Navsari 9 each, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha 8 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 5, Botad 3, Chhota Udepur 2 and Aravalli and Tapi one positive case each.

New Covid 19 deaths in Gujarat

Ahmedabad has the maximum number of 1,642 fatalities, followed by Surat 513, Vadodara 102, 46 in Gandhinagar and Rajkot, 30 in Patan, 27 in Bhavnagar, 24 in Aravalli and Mahesana, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 10,17,234 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat. Out of the total RT-PCR tests, 9,45,114, have been found negative.

There are 14,170 active cases, out of which the condition of 14,094 is stable, whereas 76 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Currently, there are over 4.9 lakh people quarantined in the state with 4,93,644 in home quarantine and 1,597 in government facilities.

