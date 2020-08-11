logo
Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support, critical

Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition

Tuesday August 11, 2020 7:41 PM, IANS

Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is critical and is on ventilator support after he underwent brain surgery , said the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Tuesday. Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.

"The former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10, 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support," the hospital said in a statement.

On August 10, Mukherjee had stated that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19," he tweeted.

As Mukherjee went to the hospital, wishes for his speedy recovery started pouring in, including from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery."

.
