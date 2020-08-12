KV Admission 2020: Check Application Status here

KV Admission 2020-21 List for Class 1: Regional Kendriya Vidyalayas in association with the apex body Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have conducted the computerised lottery and admission process for Class 1 Tuesday August 11, 2020.
Applicants can now check the status of their applications in lotteries on the KVS official website. "Parents can check the status of their applications in lotteries to be conducted for various admission categories by clicking on "Check Application Status" from 6:00 am, 12 Aug 2020", KVS said in an important admission announcement.
Parents should note that KV admission list in PDF can also be accessed on all regional website including KV Admission section of the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.
KV Admission process for Class 1 was earlier completed through computerised lottery system at all regional Kendriya Vidyalayas. The process was live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.
KVS Class 1 admission 2nd Merit List will be released on August 24 and the 3rd select list will be published on August 26, 2020. Both the lists will be released only if seats remain vacant, according to KVS Admission schedule and time table 2020-21.
Declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked) will be done from Augu 27 to 29, 2020.
Registration for Class-II onwards (except Class XI)-Subject in offline mode to availability of vacancies in a particular class will be done from August 20 to 25, 2020, according to the KVS.
"Declaration of list of class II onwards will be on August 29 at 04:00 pm", the KVS said.
Last year, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had started KV Admission process for Class 1 (Std 1) from March 01. Registration for KVS Admission in Class 2 and above started on April 02 in 2019. This year admission is delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Rahat Indori succumbs to Covid-19
Munawwar Rana suggests hospital on Ayodhya land, offers his own for mosque
Demonising Azad, other Muslim ministers is latest add-on to Islamophobia
'Hindi Politics': Kumaraswamy says then PM Deve Gowda too was ridiculed
We will stay and fight unless proven not guilty: Foreign Tablighi Jamaat members
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Is India preparing to clash with China and Pakistan simultaneously?
Nadia Beig clears Civil Services Exam at 23, but not youngest ever
Also Read
Vidarbha taxi driver's son Azharuddin clears 2019 Civil Services Exams
Once a Sipahi with Delhi Police, Firoz Alam cracks Civil Services exams
2020 DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission: Student registration starts
DTE Maharashtra 2020 Post HSC Diploma: Student registration starts
Over 40 Muslims crack UPSC Civil Services 2019 exams
UPSC Result 2019: Only 01 Muslim among Top 100
UPSC Result 2019 out, Pratibha Verma topper among women