KV Admission 2020: Check Application Status here

Wednesday August 12, 2020 6:02 AM, ummid.com News Network

KV Admission List 2020

KV Admission 2020-21 List for Class 1: Regional Kendriya Vidyalayas in association with the apex body Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have conducted the computerised lottery and admission process for Class 1 Tuesday August 11, 2020.

Applicants can now check the status of their applications in lotteries on the KVS official website. "Parents can check the status of their applications in lotteries to be conducted for various admission categories by clicking on "Check Application Status" from 6:00 am, 12 Aug 2020", KVS said in an important admission announcement.

Steps to check KV Admission List 2020

  1. Click here to go to KVS admission website: kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
  2. Enter log in code, date of birth of your ward and mobile number.
  3. Enter Captcha code in the given box.
  4. Click on Log-in button.
  5. Your application status should be displayed on the screen.

Parents should note that KV admission list in PDF can also be accessed on all regional website including KV Admission section of the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

KV Admission process for Class 1 was earlier completed through computerised lottery system at all regional Kendriya Vidyalayas. The process was live streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

KVS Admission 2nd and 3rd list

KVS Class 1 admission 2nd Merit List will be released on August 24 and the 3rd select list will be published on August 26, 2020. Both the lists will be released only if seats remain vacant, according to KVS Admission schedule and time table 2020-21.

Declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked) will be done from Augu 27 to 29, 2020.

KVS Class 2 list

Registration for Class-II onwards (except Class XI)-Subject in offline mode to availability of vacancies in a particular class will be done from August 20 to 25, 2020, according to the KVS.

"Declaration of list of class II onwards will be on August 29 at 04:00 pm", the KVS said.

Last year, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had started KV Admission process for Class 1 (Std 1) from March 01. Registration for KVS Admission in Class 2 and above started on April 02 in 2019. This year admission is delayed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

