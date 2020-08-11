Rahat Indori succumbs to Covid-19

Mumbai: Noted Urdu poet and lyricist, Dr Rahat Indori, passed away in Indore on Tuesday afternoon after testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday night. He was 70.
Early on Tuesday morning, Indori, who was hospitalised, had tweeted: "After displaying initial symptoms of Covid, I underwent a corona test yesterday and have tested positive."
"I am admitted to Aurobindo hospital. Pray for me so that I can defeat this disease at the earliest. One more request, please don't call me or my family at home. You will keep getting my updates on Facebook and Twitter", he wrote.
Indori was a painter, Urdu Professor and poet. He taught Urdu literature at Indore University before foraying Bollywood as a lyricist.
Among the many memorable verses he created for Hindi films are "Neend churayi meri" and "Dekho dekho jaanam" ("Ishq"), "Chori chori jab nazrein mili" ("Kareeb"), "M bole toh" and "Chhan chhan" ("Munna Bhai MBBS"), "Dil ko hazaar baar" ("Murder"), "Tumsa koi pyaara" ("Khuddar"), and the title song of "Sir".
His popular books include "Do Kadam Aur Sahi", "Maujood", "Chand Pagal Hai", "Mere Baad", and "Naraz".
Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express shock and grief at Indori's demise.
"Janaaze par mere likh dena yaaron, mohabbat karnewala jaa raha hai, Alvida Rahat Indori," tweeted lyricist Manoj Muntashir from his verified account, quoting the late poet.
"Khuda Hafiz #RahatIndori sahab," tweeted lyricist Kausar Munir from her unverified account.
"How does one state the depth of the loss of someone like Dr. @rahatindori saab? His words were like flames of revolution contained in the muslin of language. He will not just be remembered, he will be commemorated," tweeted music composer Vishal Dadlani from his verified account.
Actors Sushant Singh and Randeep Hooda also tweeted expressing their condolence.
