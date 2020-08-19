National Recruitment Agency gets Cabinet nod

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of the 'National Recruitment Agency' to conduct the Common Eligibility Test, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.
This, he argued, will benefit the youths seeking jobs.
Elaborating on the benefits of the agency, C. Chandramouli, the DoPT Secretary said, "There are more than 20 recruitment agencies in the Central government although we are making exams of just three agencies common as of now. In due course, we will be able to have a Common Eligibility Test for all the recruitment agencies."
The National Recruitment Agency (NRA) was proposed by the Modi government in the Union Budget this year. The agency is slated to be an independent organisation which will conduct a Common Eligibility Test, for selection to government jobs or so said the proposal during the Budget.
Currently, exams for the purpose of government recruitment are held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The government is confident that this new body will uncomplicate matters not only for the candidates but also for the government.
The Narendra Modi-led Cabinet also decided to approve a Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane which will be payable by sugar mills for the sugar season of 2020-21. The rate for the same has been fixed at Rs 285 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10 per cent, said the government.
