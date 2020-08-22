Now fugitive Godman Nithyananda unveils 'Reserve Bank' of his Hindu state

Bengaluru: Absconding self-styled godman Nithyananda unveiled the currency of the 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa' on Saturday. He announced on his official Facebook account that the Bank has offered its currency at the feet of "Lord Ganesha and Paramashiva".
The controversial godman had revealed the details of the bank for his newly founded country, in a video recently and had announced that the launch would take place on Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Saturday when he would reveal all the details about the Reserve Bank Kailaasa and the currencies.
In the video he had said that "everything was legally established" and he was waiting for the auspicious festival to announce all the details, including information about the country's economy and policies.
Nithyanada said a 300 page document had been readied with all details about the economic policies.
"Designing, currency, the economy strategy, how we are going to be doing, internal currency usage and external world currency exchange, everything legally, we signed an MoU with a nation hosting our Reserve Bank and everything is legitimately established" the godman pointed out.
According to Nithyananda, Kailaasa, the country he recently founded had entered into an agreement with an unnamed country that will host the new reserve bank.
"Everything is legally and legitimately established, reserve bank of Kailaasa, legitimately established with all the structure done based on the Vatican Bank," he observed.
Among the major duties of the bank will be managing the MahaKailaasa economy by handling all the donations that pour in from devotees from across the world.
"Each donation in any country belongs to that country's NGO, follows that country's laws. Working with those countries (in an) organised way, using that wealth to do the intended work for which that wealth was intended," said Nithyananada.
In the video the background ambience was changing hues offering no inkling of the self-styled godman's location.
The rape accused spiritual guru was suspected to have fled India in October 2019.
Authorities think he received asylum in an island off the coast of Ecuador in South America in the South Pacific Ocean.
In December 2019, Nithyananda declared he had laid the foundation of his own Hindu country Kailaasa.
