TS EAMCET 2020, ECET 2020, PGECET 2020 schedule released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Saturday announced the date and schedule for the Common Entrance Tests for admission to various professional courses for the academic year 2020-21.
Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in consultation with TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy approved the schedule of TS Common Entrance Tests (TSCETS-2020).
A little over four lakh students are set to appear in the seven common entrance tests scheduled from August 31 to October 4.
In order to ensure social distancing during the examinations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities decided to conduct key tests like EAMCET and PGECET on four days each with two shifts per day.
Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) for Diploma and for B Sc. (Mathematic) degree candidates will be held on August 31. More than 28,000 students have registered for the exam including nearly 1,300 in Andhra Pradesh.
TS EAMCET Engineering for admission into engineering courses will be conducted on September 9, 10,11 and 14 with two shifts each day. A total of 1,42,860 candidates have registered for the exam and they include 25,512 candidates who will appear in the exams in Andhra Pradesh.
The Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGCET) is scheduled for 21,758 registered candidates from September 21 to 24.
More than 78,000 students have registered for TS EAMCET Agriculture exams which will be held on September 28 and 29. The exams will be conducted in two shifts every day.
The Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for admission into MBA and MCA courses will be conducted for 55,578 applicants on September 30 and October 1.
The TSCHE has scheduled the Education Common Entrance Test (EDCET) for 43,680 candidates on October 1 and 3.
LAWCET will be conducted on October 4 for which 30,150 students have applied.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Modi govt unlikely to postpone NEET, JEE Main
Also Read
Holding NEET, JEE Main may lead to suicides: PM Modi told
NTA unmoved, says NEET, JEE to be held as scheduled
'BJP can lose 1.2 million votes in 2024 elections'
'Biased': Al Azhar rejects fatwa banning Emiratis from praying at Al-Aqsa
ED raids 20 locations including Tablighi Jamaat Ameer's residence
As Mohammed Bin Salman looks the other way, Pakistan explores alternatives
Pakistan PM cosies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia-Pakistan ties strain again, this time over Kashmir
Close to 70K new cases, India reports record Covid-19 surge Thursday
Maharashtra Covid update: Highest single-day spike of 422 deaths
Gujarat Covid update: Death toll 2,822, total cases 80,942
Maharashtra welcomes CBI probe into SSR death, but mulls parallel probe
SC for CBI probe into Sushant Singh death case; Read reactions
Shiv Sena smells conspiracy in Sushant death case SC ruling
SC rules against CAG Audit of PM-CARES Fund
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H