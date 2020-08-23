logo
FYJC 2020 Mumbai MMR: General Merit List releasing today

According to the FYJC Admission Schedule 2020, the General Merit List for Mumbai MMR will be released on the official website today at 12:00 noon

Sunday August 23, 2020 9:40 AM, ummid.com News Network

FYJC Mumbai General Merit List 2020

FYJC Admission 2020 Mumbai MMR General Merit List: The School Education and Sports Department, Govt of Maharashtra is set to release on its official website mumbai.11thadmission.org.in today i.e. Sunday August 23, 2020 First General Merit List (Provisional) of Mumbai MMR students, including from Thane, Dombivali and nearby cities, who have registered for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC).

Link to FYJC General Merit List 2020 Mumbai MMR

  1. Click here to go to the official website: mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.
  2. Click on "General Merit List" on right side bar of the home page.
  3. Log-in using ID and Password if asked.
  4. Enter the Captcha code as you see in the box.
  5. Click on the appropriate code o download FYJC Merit List in PDF.

Key Points to remember

1. Display of Provisional General Merit list. (All Eligible Candidates): August 23 to 25, 2020.

2. Submission of “Objection / correction request” against the General merit through “Grievance Redressal Module” in student login: August 23 to 25, 2020.

3. Online Resolution of Objections / Correction request by concerned Deputy Director of Education: August 23 to 25, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.

FYJC Mumbai Admission 2020 Important Dates

Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1Admissions: August 30, 2020.

Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by Student: August 31 to Sept 03, 2020.

Time forJr. Colleges to uploadstatus ofadmittedstudentson the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Meanwhile, School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has asked the students who participated in Zero Round i.e. Quota Admission to confirm their seats by generating OTP on or efore August 25, 2020.

Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in Mumbai MMR along with Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati and Aurangabad has simultaneously started online from Ausgust 1, 2020 with filling of Part 1 filling. The students were given chance to fill Part 2 Option Form from August 12.

The Merit List and Cut off of different colleges for FYJC admission will be generated based on the score of students in SSC Class 10. The department will also release vacancy list after Round 1 allocation.

