MHT CET 2020 Revised Schedule Soon

MHT CET 2020 Revised Schedule: With the Supreme Court of India dimissing a petition seeking further postponement of MHT CET 2020 and other Entrance Tests in Maharashtra, the state CET Cell is set to publish the Revised Schedule and Date of the important exams soon.
The Maharashtra State CET Cell had in June postponed and deferred MHT-CET 2020 and MAH MCA CET 2020 scheduled to be held in the months of July and August, 2020.
Along with MHT-CET and MCA CET 2020, Maharashtra CET Cell has also postponed other entrance exams including MAH M.Arch CET 2020, MAH B.HMCT CET 2020, MAH M.HMCT CET 2020.
The CET Cell is yet to release a revised schedule of MHT CET 2020 and other entrance tests conducted by it. Yet, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking its further postponement.
The Apex Court however dismissed the petition. While dismissing the petition, the Supreme Court said it had already ruled against postponement of NEET 2020, JEE Main 2020 and other entrance exams. Against this backdrop it can't stop Maharashtra CET cell from holding MHT CET and other entrance tests conducted by it.
After getting the green signal by the Apex Court, the Maharashtra CET Cell is most likely to announce the new date and schedule of MHT CET 2020, MAH MCA CET 2020 and other entrance tests.
This is is also because other states have already conducted the CETs or have announced the date of the CETs to be conducted in the respective states.
Karnataka not only conducted KCET 2020 amid Corona scare but also declared the result and released the Merit List. Kerala is the another state which has conducted KEAM 2020.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CET Cell has asked to use and practice MHTCET Mock Test on the official website.
