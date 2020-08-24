Samsung Galaxy M51 launch in Sept 2nd week; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Riding on the success of its Galaxy M series, Samsung is all set to launch a mid-premium Galaxy M51 with an industry-first 7000mAh battery priced between Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 in the second week of September.
The 'make in India' Galaxy M51 is tipped to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor that will make it the most powerful 'M' series device in India, sources told IANS on Monday.
Over the last two years, the Galaxy M series has been known for large batteries but Galaxy M51 is set to take that to a new level.
Galaxy M series has become immensely popular in India in a short span of time, helping Samsung increase its market share in the highly competitive online segment.
With Galaxy M51, Samsung is aiming to take the Galaxy M series in the premium territory.
Galaxy M51 is going to hit the market just a month after the launch of Galaxy M31s which has become the bestseller on Amazon.in
The Galaxy M21 was listed among the top five shipped models in the country and most of Samsung's online-exclusive Galaxy M series was opened to offline channels in Q2.
Samsung launched Galaxy M31s with 64MP Intelli-Cam and Single Take features in India late last month, starting from Rs 19,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The 8GB+128GB memory device costs Rs 21,499.
South Korean major Samsung dethroned Xiaomi to lead the overall mobile phone market in India in the second quarter of this year, according to the IDC.
Samsung led the overall mobile phone market with a market share of 24 per cent, followed by Xiaomi and Vivo.
