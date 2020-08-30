FYJC 2020: Round 1 Allotment Result, Final Merit List published

FYJC Admission 2020 Round 1 Allotment Resultt: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has released on its official website 11thadmission.org.in Round 1 allotment result for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Auarangabad, Amravati and Nagpur students who have registered for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC).
Along with Round 1 (Regular Round 1) result, FYJC Final Merit List 2020 has also been published by the School Education and Sports Department.
FYJC Round Allotment Result and Final Merit List were scheduled to be released at 03:00 pm. However, they were delayed and released at around 06:30 pm.
Students can also access on the website, cut off and vacancy list for further ease in their admission in Class 11th. Students should also note that Part 1 and Option Form 2 filling for Round 2 will start after the first round is completed.
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 30, 2020.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by students, admission rejection and admission cancellation, Quota Admission process (Management and Minority) and Surrender of Management Quota seats: August 31,10:00 am to September 03, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 30, 2020.
Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by students, admission rejection and admission cancellation, Quota Admission process (Management and Minority) and Surrender of Management Quota seats: August 31,10:00 am to September 03, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.
Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm
FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati.
Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in all six regions has simultaneously started online from Ausgust 1, 2020 with filling of Part 1 filling.
The education department had released on August 23 FYJC General Merit List of all six cities. After the publication of FYJC General Merit List, students were given chance till August 25 for correction. FYJC final list published today is updated and should be free of all errors.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious
No regular classes, but students can visit schools: MHA
Also Read
No permission needed for inter/intra-state travel, movement of goods: MHA
Delhi HC bans Sudarshan TV Show derogatory to Jamia Millia Islamia
'UPSC Image at Stake': Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan TV
Instead of releasing GST dues, Modi govt asks states to borrow from RBI
FYJC 2020 Mumbai: Round 1 Allotment List today, Key points to remember
FYJC Pune: Round 1 Allotment List 2020 today, Check here
States can reschedule but can't cancel final year exams: SC
Postpone or Hold NEET, JEE Main: India split
Maharashtra registers over 16K new Covid cases, Pune Corona count past 2L mark
Gujarat adds 1,282 new Corona cases Saturday, Count jumps to 93,883
India Covid Update: 76,472 new cases, 1,021 deaths in last 24 hours
Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Filling Coffers of PM Cares Fund
Tablighi Jamaat : 16 more foreign nationals get bail
Tablighi Jamaat: Read how Media underreported, suppressed the Bombay HC ruling
Prashant Bhushan sticks to his tweets, SC reserves ruling
'My bona fide belief': Prashant Bhushan not to apologise in SC over Tweets
Muharram 2020 Moon spotted; India, Pakistan, Bangladesh ring in Islamic New Year 1442H
Muharram 2020 Moon: Saudi Arabia Calendar switches to Islamic New Year 1442H