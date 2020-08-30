logo
FYJC 2020: Round 1 Allotment Result, Final Merit List published

Along with Round 1 (Regular Round 1) result, FYJC Final Merit List 2020 has also been published by the School Education and Sports Department

Sunday August 30, 2020 7:42 PM, ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra 11th admission round 1

FYJC Admission 2020 Round 1 Allotment Resultt: The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has released on its official website 11thadmission.org.in Round 1 allotment result for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Auarangabad, Amravati and Nagpur students who have registered for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC).

Steps to check FYJC 2020 Round 1 Allotment Result

  1. Click here to go to the official website: 11thadmission.org.in
  2. Select region i.e. Mumbai, Nashik, Pune etc.
  3. Log-in using User ID and Password.
  4. Click on "Round 1 Allotment List".
  5. The allotment list should open in PDF.

FYJC Round Allotment Result and Final Merit List were scheduled to be released at 03:00 pm. However, they were delayed and released at around 06:30 pm.

Students can also access on the website, cut off and vacancy list for further ease in their admission in Class 11th. Students should also note that Part 1 and Option Form 2 filling for Round 2 will start after the first round is completed.

FYJC Mumbai Admission 2020 Important Dates

Display of Jr. College Allocation list for Regular Round-1 Admissions: August 30, 2020.

Online confirmation of admission in the allotted Jr. College by students, admission rejection and admission cancellation, Quota Admission process (Management and Minority) and Surrender of Management Quota seats: August 31,10:00 am to September 03, 2020 upto 05:00 pm.

Time for Jr. Colleges to upload status of admitted students on the website: Sept 03 from 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

FYJC or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra is done online in six regions including - Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amaravati.

Online Registration for FYJC Admission 2020 (Class 11 admission) in all six regions has simultaneously started online from Ausgust 1, 2020 with filling of Part 1 filling.

The education department had released on August 23 FYJC General Merit List of all six cities. After the publication of FYJC General Merit List, students were given chance till August 25 for correction. FYJC final list published today is updated and should be free of all errors.

