'Madrasati': 23 Channels, 250K classrooms as Saudis begin Virtual Learning

Sunday August 30, 2020 10:25 AM, ummid.com News Network

Saudi School Guidelines

Riyadh: The New Acadmic Year in Saudi Arabia is beginning today and the government has made elaborate arrangement and provided all the needed infrastructure for smooth and hassle free "learning at home".

The Kingdom has directed all educational institutions to facilitate remote learning in the first seven weeks of the new academic year. The decision is taken in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

To make online learning easy going, the government in Saudi Arabia will be using 23 education channels - Ain satellite channels.

These include three channels for special education, which it has archived on “YouTube” for reference at any time, where a student who does not have a smart device or Internet service can receive his lessons through the Ain channels on the frequency (Arabsat:12437 /vertical 27500), according to Saudi Gazette.

'My School in My Home'

The Saudi Education Ministry has also launched the “Madrasati Platform” for distance education under its "My School in My Home" program.

Madrasati - My School in Arabic, includes all manuals for use by male and female students, their parents, male and female teachers, school leaders and education supervisors.

Over six million students are benefiting from the “Madrasati Platform” in more than 250,000 daily virtual classrooms, in addition to 525,000 teachers, parents, school leaders, and education supervisors, as they interact in an education journey characterized by multiple tracks, tasks, and roles, the Saudi daily said.

Regarding the timings, the Saudi Ministry of Education on Saturday said that Middle and High School students will have to be online from 9 a.m. while Elementary School students will start their classes at 3 p.m.

"The decision is intended to help parents be more involved in younger children’s remote learning", the ministry said.

"Lessons can also be viewed on the Ain TV channel or on YouTube. Each subject will have a channel of its own on Ain TV, in addition to what is archived on YouTube", the ministry said.

All schools will allocate at least one day a week on which students and their families can attend in order to ensure that those who are unable to access the online platform for any reason can follow up on assignments and evaluations.

"Unrealistic Expectations"

In order to create school like atmosphere at home, students have also been asked to wear their school uniform before logging into the “Madrasati” platform to join virtual classes. Students have also been asked to prepare their desks, take part in morning exercises and sing the national anthem.

The guidelines however have been opposed by some parents who said they are “unrealistic expectations” and something that are too much to ask for in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With all due respect, I think the idea of creating an environment for the children by having them sing the national anthem and do morning exercises is a bit much,” Zainab Jamal Suleiman, a stay-at-home mother to two elementary students, told Arab News.

“I don’t think it will help the students. They have already experienced online learning for more than three months last semester. They won’t feel it (school atmosphere),” she said.

