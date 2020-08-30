logo
Pakistan rain-related death toll jumps to 134

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst hit where 48 people were killed and 42 others injured

Sunday August 30, 2020 9:39 AM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

[As many as 80 people were killed in rains in the province with 47 fatalities in provincial capital Karachi alone. (Photo: AP/File)]

Islamabad: The death toll from rain-related incidents across Pakistan has increased to 134, the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a report.

Sharing the data of casualties from June 15 to August 29 on its website, the NDMA said on Saturday that rescue and relief operations were being carried out in the affected areas by concerned departments of the government, army and non-governmental organizations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worst hit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst hit where 48 people were killed and 42 others injured, the authority said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah told a press conference on Friday that 80 people were killed in rains in the province with 47 fatalities in provincial capital Karachi alone.

He said 604-mm rainfall was recorded in Karachi during August, breaking years-long record of heavy rains in the city during the month.

Flash flood in Balochistan

The torrential rains have caused a disastrous situation in Balochistan province where scores were left homeless after their houses were swept away by flash floods triggered off by lashing rains.

The NDMA has provided tents, food items, blankets, mosquito nets, among others, in the affected areas.

The authority said scattered thunderstorms and rain with isolated heavy falls are also expected in parts of the country on Sunday.

The monsoon winds are the major source of downpour in the country during the months of July-September.

The rains also cause destruction in the country almost every year, inundating low-lying areas and sweeping away houses located near river banks.

This year, the meteorological department forecast more than usual rains during the ongoing season, and concerned departments have issued advisories for the general public to take self-precautionary measures.

