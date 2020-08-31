Gujarat Covid-19 deaths cross 3K mark, cases now over 95K

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's death toll due to coronavirus crossed the 3,000 mark with 17 more deaths on Sunday to reach 3,008, while the state recorded 1,272 more cases to take its tally to 95,155.
During August so far, the state has seen 33,722 cases, at a daily average of over 1,100.
Meanwhile, 1,095 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total cured to 76,757.
The state currently has 15,390 active cases, out of which 84 critical patients are still on ventilator.
Of the new cases on Sunday, Surat led with 257, Ahmedabad followed with 169 and Vadodara was third with 128.
Rajkot saw 119 fresh cases, Jamnagar 107, Bhavnagar 68, Gandhinagar 49, Panchmahals 35, Junagadh and Bharuch 30 each, Kutch 26, Morbi 23, Amreli 21, Banaskantha and Surendranagar 18 each, Dahod and Mehsana 17 each, Patan 15.
Devbhumi Dwarka reported 14 new corona cases, Gir-Somnath 13, Kheda 12, Anand, Navsari and Aravalli 11 each, Sabarkantha 10, Chhota Udepur and Mahisagar eight each, Botad seven, Valsad six, Narmada five, Dang and Tapi four each and Porbandar two.
Five more died in Surat, four in Ahmedabad, two each in Vadodara and Bhavnagar and one each in Amreli, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Jamnagar.
Ahmedabad accounts for the maximum deaths, at 1,717, followed by 626 in Surat, 130 in Vadodara, 86 in Rajkot, 50 in Gandhinagar, 41 in Bhavnagar, 36 in Patan, 27 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 16 in Anand, 15 in Kheda and 11 in Bharuch.
However, Gujarat's mortality rate is coming down and is 3.16 per cent presently.
Health authorities have so far conducted 22,65,473 RT-PCR tests, while 4,99,903 people are under quarantine - 4,99,432 at home and 471 in government facilities.
