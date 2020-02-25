logo
Toll in Delhi violence 10, security forces helpless

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the violence affected areas late on Monday night

Tuesday February 25, 2020 6:21 PM, ummid.com with inputs from IANS

Delhi Vilence Latest News

New Delhi: After the death of 'innocent' Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, the senior officers have now swung into action. But on Saturday and Sunday, when the conspiracy was being hatched in the most sensitive area of northeast Delhi, these same officers were enjoying their weekend.

After the day-long violence and ten deaths, which included the Head Constable, on Monday, the Home Minister called a meeting at night. Thereafter, the senior police officials tried to lead from the front on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, senior officers including Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha, Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar and the DCPs of all the districts deployed their forces in the violence hit areas to control the situation.

However, before these officers swung into action, seven people had already died and around 90 had been injured. But even after the Delhi Police deployed more than 30 companies, the situation could not be controlled.

At the Ghaziabad-Seemapuri border around 3,000 people clashed, with the paramilitary forces and policemen trying to control the situation.

According to an eyewitness: "The situation is still tense here till now (Tuesday 4 p.m.). Stone pelting and firing are taking place interminably. The maximum number of incidents of violence, arson and firing were reported from Maujpur, Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Kabir Nagar and nearby areas".

Kapil Mishra slammed by party colleagues

Violence in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and other areas of Northeeast Delhi started Sunday soon after BJP leader Kapil Mishra led a pro-CAA march to counter women protesting against CAA. Eyewitnesses said some of the attackers were heard saying "burn the pandals" and target the anti-CAA protesters - most of them women.

There is a demand from various circles to arrest BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence. Some BJP leaders have also criticised Mishra.

"This is unfortunate. Whoever has done this, strict action must be taken - whether from BJP, Congress or AAP. Kapil Mishra's speech is not acceptable. This is about Delhi not about any political party," BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said as he visited a hospital where injured policemen are being treated.

