With 346 new cases, Jammu & Kashmir Covid-19 toll crosses 11K mark

Srinagar: At total of 346 people tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the number of Covid-19 cases crossed 11,000 in the Union Territory, officials said.
A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said of 346 tested positive on Tuesday, 56 are in Jammu division while 290 are in Kashmir division as the total number of Covid-19 infected people jumped to 11,173 in J&K.
Eight patients succumbed to the dreaded virus on Tuesday in different hospitals. So far, 195 people have been killed by the dreaded virus in Jammu and Kashmir.
Besides, 6,223 patients have completely recovered.
The number of active cases is now 4,755 in J&K out of which 816 are in Jammu division and and 3,939 in Kashmir division, officials said.
India recorded a spike of more than 28,000 cases for the second consecutive day in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,06,752 cases with a death total of 23,727, the Health Ministry's data stated on Tuesday.
India witnessed a spike of 28,498 fresh cases taking the total number of cases to 9,06,752 and with 553 deaths in the last 24 hours the total number of fatalities crossed 23,727, according to the latest update today.
As many as 5,71,459 patients have recovered, over twice the number of active patients which stand at 3,11,565, according to India's Health Ministry daily briefing.
