India detects about 1 lakh Corona cases in less than two days

New Delhi: Despite strict safety protocol being followed for the last four months to contain Covid-19 outbreak, the number of infectees are increasing drastically every day.
In the last 24 hours, 787 people succumbed to the deadly virus in India, taking the death toll to 31,358.
A total of 48,916 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday while 49,310 were reported on Friday taking the total number of infectees to 98,226 -- touching almost a lakh in less than two.
The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Maharashtra has recorded 3,57,117 Covid cases out of which 13,132 people have lost their lives, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,99,749 cases, and 3,320 deaths.
The government is making all efforts to come up with a vaccine against the novel coronavirus so that human lives can be saved. The authorities have started human trials of indigenous vaccines in six cities.
According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total number of cases in India reached 13,36,861 of which 31,388 people have lost their lives while 8,49,432 have recovered.
The total number of active cases are 4,56,071 cases. The ministry stated that the recovery rate is 63.53 per cent.
Total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,668,380, while the fatalities rose to 638,243, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,106,346 and 145,333, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,287,475 infections and 85,238 deaths.
