Eid al Adha Moon 2020 India, Pakistan and Bangladesh Live Update: Hilal Committees or Moon Sighting Committees in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Dhaka, Lahore, Islamabad and other state capitals in the three countries have in separate statements called upon the Muslims to witness Crescent - the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah (also pronounced Zul Hijja), today Tuesday July 21, 2020 corresponding to 29th of Dhulka'edah 1441 AH to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated this year.
Eid al Adha - the second holiest festival of Muslims around the world also coincides with annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah.
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab states have already declared that Eid al Adha will be celebrated in these countries on July 31, 2020. Saudi Arabia has also confirmed that Youme Arafah, Youm ul Hajj, Hajj 2020 will be on July 30, 2020.
The announcement was made yesterday after these countries did not get any confirmed report of moon sighting Monday.
Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India and around), is celebrated all across the world on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the month revered as one of the holiest months is the Islamic calendar.
If the new moon (chand) is sighted in India, Pakistan and Bangaldesh today i.e. on Tuesday July 21, 2020, then Muslims in these countries will celebrate Eid al Adha (also called as Eid ul Azha or Bakra Eid) on Friday July 31, 2020. This if happens will be along with Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey and other Gulf states.
If the new moon is not sighted today, then Eid al Adha in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries will be celebrated on Saturday August 01, 2020.
Eid al Adha - second holiest festival of Muslims around the world also coincides with annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah. The Dhul Hijjah moon if sighted today will also decide when Hajj 2020 i.e. Youm e Arafat 2020 (Youme Arafah) will be obsereved.
Youm e Arafat 2020 (Youme Arafah) is 9th day of Dhul Hijjah when millions of Muslims from across the world gather on the plains of Mount Arafat to perform Hajj. This year however the Saudi government has curtailed the number of pilgrims due to Coronavirus pandemic.
As per the decision taken by the Saudi government, only 1000 selected pilgrims who are residents of the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year.
Haj and Eid al Adha ( also known as Bakra Eid, Eid ul Azha and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian subcontinent) are celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael (peace be upon all of them).
Decision on Muslim festivals Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha is based on lunar system. As per this system, the first day of a new month is decided if moon is sighted on 29th day of the preceding month. In case the moon is not sighted, the month is counted for whole of 30 days.
Muslims in Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Russia, United States, Britain and other countries have also decided when Eid al Adha 2020 will be celebrated in these countries.
UK Fatwa Council, Ulama Council in Singapore and religious authorities in Australia, USA, Germany, Canada, New Zealand and other parts of the world have announced Eid al Adha dates Monday.
