Eid al Adha 2020 Moon Announcement Live Update: Saudi Royal Court and religious authorities in UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and other Muslim states will decide today evening the exact date of Eid al-Adha to be celebrated next week.
07:30 am (Makkah Time): The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia and the moon sighting committees in United Arab Emirate (UAE), Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and other Arab states have called upon the Muslims to witness Crescent - the new moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah (also pronounced as Zul Hijjah), today on Monday July 20, 2020 corresponding to 29th of Dhul Qadah 1441 AH to decide when Eid al Adha will be celebrated this year.
"The Supreme Court hopes anyone seeing the moon by the naked eye or the telescope to notify the nearest court and register a testimony or contact the nearest center to help him reach the nearest court," Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported citing the "Eid al Adha moon sighting" appeal issued by the Saudi Royal Court.
"The court hopes that whoever has the sighting ability to take interest in the matter and join the committees formed for this purpose in different regions", it added.
Eid al Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Eid uz Zuha in India and around), is celebrated all across the world on 10th of Dhul Hijjah - the month revered as one of the holiest months is the Islamic calendar.
If the new moon is sighted today i.e. July 20, 2020 corresponding to 29th of Dhulka'edah 1441 AH, that means the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah has begun, and the first day of Eid al Adha will be celebrated on July 31, 2020.
"If there is no new moon today, Eid al Adha festivities will begin on August 01, 2020, as the holiday is always celebrated on the 10th day of that Islamic month", a statement issued by the moon sighting authorities said.
Accordingly, Youm e Arafat 2020 (Youme Arafah), which falls on 9th of Dhul Hijjah, will be either on July 30 or 31, 2020. Traditionally, the Eid al Adha festival lasts for four days but public holidays vary from country to country.
Muslims in Palestine, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Russia, United States, Britain and other countries will also decide today when Eid al Adha 2020 will be celebrated in these countries.
UK Fatwa Council, Ulama Council in Singapore and religious authorities in Australia, USA, Germany, Canada, New Zealand and other parts of the world will take a final call after reports of Eid moon sighting.
Eid al Adha - second holiest festival of Muslims around the world also coincides with annual Hajj ritual i.e. pilgrimage to Makkah. The Dhul Hijjah moon if sighted today will also decide when Hajj 2020 i.e. Youm e Arafat 2020 (Youme Arafah) will be obsereved.
Youm e Arafat 2020 (Youme Arafah) is 9th day of Dhul Hijjah when millions of Muslims from across the world gather on the plains of Mount Arafat to perform Hajj. This year however the Saudi government has curtailed the number of pilgrims due to Coronavirus pandemic.
As per the decision taken by the Saudi government, only 1000 selected pilgrims who are residents of the Kingdom will perform Hajj this year.
Haj and Eid al Adha ( also known as Bakra Eid, Eid ul Azha and Eid uz Zuha in the Indian subcontinent) are celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices made by Prophet Ibrahim, his noble wife Hager and their son Prophet Ismael (peace be upon all of them).
In India, Pakistan, Bangaldesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries the Moon Sighting Committees, Hilal Committees and Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet tomorrow i.e. Tuesday July 21, 2020 to decide on the sighting of the Dhul Hajjah moon.
Decision on Muslim festivals Eid al Fitr and Eid al Adha is based on lunar system. As per this system, the first day of a new month is decided if moon is sighted on 29th day of the preceding month. In case the moon is not sighted, the month is counted for whole of 30 days.
