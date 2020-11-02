Maharashtra starts Online Classes for 11th, FYJC admission 2020 still on hold

Pune: State Council of Educational Research and Training Pune, Maharashtra has started from today Online Classes for 11th students even as FYJC Admission 2020 process is still on hold.
In a latest update on FYJC Admission, Maharashtra education department said students are at loss due to the delay - first because of Coronavirus Pandemic and later due to the SC order on Maratha quota.
It is hence online classes for 11th Arts, Science and Commmerce students have been started from today i.e. November 02, 2020.
"All schools and colleges in Maharashtra are closed due to Covid-19. FYJC Admission process is also on hold due to SC order on Maratha reservation. Because of all this, students are suffering and losing valuable time of their studies", State Council of Educational Research and Training Pune said.
• Charlie Hebdo like magazines have no place in Russia: Kremlin
• Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
• Pakistani Hindus, other minorities protest against French President
• Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
"While nothing can compensate these losses, to help students in their studies Online Classes for Class 11 Marathi and English Medium students are being started from today", the council said.
Students who wish to take advantage of these online lectures are required to register online.
The Council has on the dedicated website published the schedule of the online lectures to be conducted from November 2 to 4, 2020.
The Maharashtra Education Department had earlier assured about 04 lakh students who have applied for First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 admission for the academic year 2020-21 in the state's six cities that everyone of them will be given admission.
FYJC Admission this year for Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur that started in August was put on hold following a SC order regarding reservation in government jobs and education to the Maratha community.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.
Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India
Also Read
Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari: A Committed Nationalist, Founder and 2nd Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar: Founder and First Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Hakim Ajmal Khan: Founder and First Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia
Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaikhul Hind Maulana Mahmud Hasan
Masjid-e-Nabawi: Little Known Facts and Inside View