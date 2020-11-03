logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Phones & Laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Special Edition gaming laptop now on sale

The design derives its uniqueness from ACRONYM 's philosophy of sustainability and functionality

Tuesday November 3, 2020 1:56 PM, IANS

Asus Gaming Laptop launched today

New Delhi: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday launched a special edition of its ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop for Rs 1,99,990 in India.

According to the company, the device is created in collaboration with ACRONYM, a leading technical apparel design agency.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer And Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said:

"We collaborated with ACRONYM to develop our latest offering that reinvents the way gamers and creators use G14 as a tool. This ground-breaking device is the synthesis of creative visions by brands that are a radical innovator in their respective field."

Also Read

Charlie Hebdo like magazines have no place in Russia: Kremlin

Jamiat slams Modi govt's 'irrational' support to French President Macron

• ​Pakistani Hindus, other minorities protest against French President

Global Call to Boycott French Products Resonates in India

The design derives its uniqueness from ACRONYM 's philosophy of sustainability and functionality.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Specification

From the box to the unique ACRONYM Air pak laptop sleeve, everything is designed to be reusable and recyclable, the company said in a statement.

The laptop packs in a 14-inch chassis less than 20mm thin. Its one-of-a-kind ‘AniMe Matrix LED' display provides it with a singular aesthetic while offering gamers and creators a new platform to show off custom animations, text effects, and audio visualiser.

The Zephyrus G14-ACRNM comes armed with a punchy 8-core 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060- MaxQ GPU, which makes it well-equipped for all kinds of operations, be it editing videos or streaming.

For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo