Complaint against Amitabh Bachchan over KBC question hurting Hindu sentiments

There was an attempt to insult Hindus and create discord between Hindus and Buddhists, the BJP leader said in the complaint

Tuesday November 3, 2020 2:39 PM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Amitabh Bachchan KBC

Mumbai: Amidst raging debate over "freedom of expression" in the wake of the latest development in France and Modi government's support to its President Macron, a BJP leader has lodged police complaint against Amitabh Bachchan for hurting Hindu sentiments.

In his complaint, Abhimanyu Pawar, BJP legislator from Ausa in Latur district and close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said a question posed during Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) show was aimed at creating rift between Hindus and followers of Buddhism.

"There was an attempt to insult Hindus and create discord between Hindus and Buddhists who have been living in harmony," news agency PTI reported citing Pawar's tweet.

The episode had social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni in the 'hot seat' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, who asked the following question, worth ₹ 6.40 lakh:

On 25th December 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?

The options were: (A) Vishnu Purana (B) Bhagavad Gita, (C) Rigved and (D) Manusmriti.

Amitabh Bachchan then said:

"In 1927, Dr Ambedkar condemned the ancient Hindu text Manusmriti to ideologically justify caste discrimination and untouchability and burned its copies."

"All the four options pertained to Hindu religion. It is clear that the motive behind this question was to hurt the sentiments of Hindus," Pawar said in his police complaint, according to PTI.

"This question spreads the message that Hindu religious scriptures are meant for burning and triggers enmity between Hindus and followers of Buddhism," said Pawar.

The KBC episode question annoyed some people online who accused the show of running a "leftist propaganda", while others said it hurt Hindu sentiments.


