Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2020 Counselling starts, Apply before Nov 12

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Counselling 2020: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has started through its official website tnhealth.tn.gov.in Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2020 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2020-21.
Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published detailed notification and counselling schedule for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2020 admission started from today.
Candidates participating in TN NEET UG Counselling should note that the Online registration has started from today. The last date for online submission of application is November 12, 2020.
"The admissions in the State of Tamil Nadu are as per the provisions of relevant Acts and Rules framed by the Government of Tamil Nadu and in compliance to the Section 14 of National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and the orders of the Supreme Court of India", TN Health notification dated Nov 3 said.
"The eligibility for admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses within the respective categories shall be based solely on marks obtained in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEETUG–2020)", it said.
Online registration: November 3 to 12, 2020.
Tentative date of declaration of Ranklist: Nov 16, 2020.
Commencement of courses: December 15, 2020.
Closure of admission: December 31, 2020.
The Candidates should have completed the age of 17 years at the time of admission or should complete that age on or before 31st December of that year.
For admission in Tamil Nadu Government or Management run medical colleges, a student should be:
(a) Candidates should be a Citizen of India.
(b) Overseas Citizen of India, who are registered under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act,1955 (CentralAct57of1955)areeligible to apply for MBBS / BDS Degree Courses subject to the production of proof of such registration.
However, OCI candidates will not be eligible for any kind of reservation and will be treated only as Open Category
